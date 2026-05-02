‘Kara’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush Starrer Sees Steady Growth, Earns Rs 20.20 Crore Worldwide Amid Positive Response

‘Kara’ Box Office Collection Day 2: The Tamil action thriller Kara, starring Dhanush, is holding steady at the box office with a noticeable rise in collections on its second day. After a modest opening, the film picked up pace and has now crossed Rs 20.20 crore worldwide within just two days of release.

‘Kara’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Steady Growth On Day 2

The film recorded an improvement in its Day 2 performance, indicating growing audience interest. Reports suggest that Kara earned around Rs 6.95 crore in India on its second day, reflecting a healthy jump from its opening day figures.

With this, the film’s total India net collection stands above Rs 13 crore, while its global earnings have reached Rs 20.20 crore. Overseas markets have also contributed steadily, helping boost the film’s overall numbers.

‘Kara’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Positive Word Of Mouth Driving Footfall

Furthermore, the upward trend is being supported by positive audience feedback and strong occupancy across regions. The film has shown consistent performance in both domestic and international circuits, suggesting a stable theatrical run in the coming days.

Early reactions on social media have particularly praised Dhanush’s intense performance and the film’s gripping narrative, which seems to be translating into better footfall after its release.

What Lies Ahead For ‘Kara’

Despite releasing on a weekday, Kara has managed to maintain momentum, a sign that the film could continue its steady run over the weekend. Trade analysts believe that if the current trend holds, the film may see further growth in collections in the next few days.

With positive buzz and rising numbers, Kara appears to be building a solid foundation at the box office, setting the stage for a stronger performance ahead.

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