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Home > India News > Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Watch Heartbreaking Video Showing Final Moments Of Mother Clutching 4-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh Boat Incident

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Watch Heartbreaking Video Showing Final Moments Of Mother Clutching 4-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh Boat Incident

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: A viral video from Jabalpur shows a mother clutching her young son in their final moments before a boat capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir, killing nine people. Rescue teams later recovered their bodies still locked together, as search operations continue and authorities extend support to affected families.

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Watch Heartbreaking Video Showing Final Moments Of Mother Clutching 4-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh Boat Incident (Image Credit: X/ANI)
Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Watch Heartbreaking Video Showing Final Moments Of Mother Clutching 4-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh Boat Incident (Image Credit: X/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 08:22 IST

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Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Watch Heartbreaking Video Showing Final Moments Of Mother Clutching 4-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh Boat Incident

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: The Jabalpur cruise tragedy viral video shows a mother and her four-year-old son. The boat capsized which resulted in the deaths of nine people. The footage shows a woman who wears a life jacket while she protects her child from danger during the turbulent situation. Passengers start to hand out life jackets because water starts to enter the boat which is sinking. The mother and child appear on the left side of the frame in what would become their last moments before the vessel overturned in the Bargi Dam reservoir on Thursday evening. 

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Watch Heartbreaking Video Showing Final Moments Of Mother Clutching 4-Year-Old Son

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: The rescue teams retrieved their bodies from the water after several hours because their bodies remained attached to their life jackets. The photo of the two, found in an embrace, has emerged as one of the most haunting visuals from the tragedy.



Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: The emotional aftermath left families devastated as the victims were brought ashore. Rakesh Singh arrived at the location and he experienced strong emotional reactions because of what he saw. The tragedy has gained extensive media coverage which shows both the human impact of the incident and the frightening situations experienced by the passengers. The boat which carried approximately 30 passengers was caught in a sudden storm that brought strong winds to the reservoir at 6 PM which created turbulent waters that caused the vessel to become unstable. 

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: How Many People Are Being Rescued Till Now?

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: The eyewitnesses reported that the passengers urged the crew to return because the weather conditions became worse yet the boat continued to travel deeper into the reservoir until it capsized. Search operations by teams of SDRF and local police and administration continue while 22 people have already been rescued. Mohan Yadav has assured that all possible assistance is being extended to affected families as efforts continue to locate those still missing.

Also Read: ‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Complaint Against Director Sanoj Mishra Amid Legal Battle

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Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Watch Heartbreaking Video Showing Final Moments Of Mother Clutching 4-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh Boat Incident
Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Watch Heartbreaking Video Showing Final Moments Of Mother Clutching 4-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh Boat Incident
Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Watch Heartbreaking Video Showing Final Moments Of Mother Clutching 4-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh Boat Incident
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