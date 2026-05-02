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Home > World News > Iran Leadership Criticised By US Treasury Chief Bessent In Sharp ‘Rats In Sewer Pipe’ Comment

Iran Leadership Criticised By US Treasury Chief Bessent In Sharp ‘Rats In Sewer Pipe’ Comment

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian leaders are like “rats in a sewer pipe,” adding that they are disconnected from reality on the ground.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian leaders are like “rats in a sewer pipe,” adding that they are disconnected from reality on the ground. Photo: AFP News
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian leaders are like “rats in a sewer pipe,” adding that they are disconnected from reality on the ground. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 06:01 IST

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Iran Leadership Criticised By US Treasury Chief Bessent In Sharp ‘Rats In Sewer Pipe’ Comment

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Iranian leaders are like “rats in a sewer pipe,” adding that they are disconnected from reality on the ground and claiming that the international community has turned against them.

Asserting that US has complete control over Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most crucial oil chokepoint, he said that a blockade will continue till a ‘Freedom of Navigation’ is achieved which was prior to February 27.

“It is very difficult for rats in a sewer pipe to know what’s going on in the outside world. Some color for the Iranian Leadership as they literally sit in the dark: 1. The United States has complete control of the Strait of Hormuz. 2. There is a hard currency, i.e. U.S. dollar, shortage. 3. Food and gasoline rationing are in place. 4. The entire international community has turned against you. 5. The BLOCKADE will continue, until there is pre-February 27 Freedom of Navigation,” Bessent wrote on X while reacting to a report which claims that US Navy’s blockade has put a dent on Tehran’s strategy in the region.

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Responding to Bessent’s remark, Iranian Embassy in South Africa said, “Everyone knows that you and your pedophile boss lost the war, and those pathetic noises you make come from pain, not victory. You lost both on the battlefield and in cyberspace. Idiot.”

On April 13, the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iran following the failure of the Islamabad Talks to end the war.

The US Treasury Department on Friday warned shipping companies and maritime operators of potential sanctions if they make payments to Iran for safe passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

According to an advisory issued by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), it is aware of Iranian threats to shipping and alleged demands for “toll” payments in exchange for safe passage through the strategically important waterway. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Trump Voices Discontent Over Iran Proposal Amid Growing Rifts With Allies

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Tags: home-hero-pos-6iranrats in a sewer pipeScott BessentusUS Treasury Secretary

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Iran Leadership Criticised By US Treasury Chief Bessent In Sharp ‘Rats In Sewer Pipe’ Comment

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Iran Leadership Criticised By US Treasury Chief Bessent In Sharp ‘Rats In Sewer Pipe’ Comment

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Iran Leadership Criticised By US Treasury Chief Bessent In Sharp ‘Rats In Sewer Pipe’ Comment
Iran Leadership Criticised By US Treasury Chief Bessent In Sharp ‘Rats In Sewer Pipe’ Comment
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