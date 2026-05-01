Did Ramiz Raja Kiss Lisa Sthalekar? PSL 2026 Viral Moment Triggers Controversy

PSL 2026: Social media is buzzing at the moment after a viral clip featuring former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja and legendary Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Lisa Sthalekar. The incident happened in the high-pressure Eliminator 1 of the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday, April 29.

Since then, there has been a huge wave of memes and trolling on platforms like X and Instagram where it is claimed that Raja “kissed” Sthalekar live on air. But the whole context gives a more nuanced picture. In footage of a playful transition between broadcast segments, Sthalekar approached Raja for a friendly side-hug. Raja was snapped in a humorous reply, leaning in for a quick peck on the forehead, and laughing, a gesture that some netizens misinterpreted or blew out of proportion as a romantic “kiss.”

Broadcast insiders said the moment was probably meant as a private greeting between long-time colleagues but was captured inadvertently while the cameras were still “on glass” (active on air). While the exchange was “adorable” and a sign of the “global cricket family” spirit for some international fans, the reaction back home in Pakistan has been more mixed. Some critics called the gesture unprofessional and culturally insensitive in the context of the regional live broadcast.

The viral controversy comes after a particularly erratic week for the former PCB Chairman. Just days earlier, Raja was subjected to intense trolling for a series of verbal gaffes, including calling a fielding effort the ‘Catch of the IPL’ and referring to the tournament as the ‘HBL IPL’ in a post-match presentation. These slip-ups led fans to joke the veteran commentator was having trouble telling the rival leagues apart.

The digital noise and trending hashtags didn’t bother Raja and Sthalekar who went about their commentary duties till the end of the match. The intensity was no less on the pitch as the Hyderabad Kingsmen delivered a dominant performance to crush the Multan Sultans and seal their spot in Qualifier 2. With PSL 2026 heading into its business end, the “Rambo-Lisa” moment is a reminder of how quickly off-field camaraderie can become the centre of a digital storm.