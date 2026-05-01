DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

DC vs RR: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 1. There were plenty of narrative shifts going into the toss for both sides, especially in the Delhi camp with the race for the playoffs heating up. DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bat first. DC skipper Axar Patel is missing two big names, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi in the starting XI against RR skipper Riyan Parag.

Tactical Shuffle: David Miller Moves to Impact Sub

The biggest surprise in the starting XI was the omission of veteran South African finisher David Miller. With his ‘Killer Miller’ persona and stellar athleticism in the field, his absence from the main lineup raised eyebrows. However, Axar Patel said that this was a tactical move, forced by injuries elsewhere.

The Capitals have suffered a blow with the exclusion of young talent Sahil Parakh due to neck spasm. Delhi kept things even by bringing together Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul at the top of the order. With Tristan Stubbs in red-hot form and Mitchell Starc leading the pace attack, the overseas slots were at a premium. So the team management have decided to use Miller as an Impact Substitute, giving them the flexibility to choose whether or not to play his explosive batting in the second innings.

Health Safety First: The Absence of Lungi Ngidi

Miller was left out as a tactical move, while Ngidi was rested as a medical precaution. The Proteas pacer was hit on the head in a recent home game against the Punjab Kings. Although Ngidi was released from hospital shortly after the incident, the DC medical team is looking to a full recovery. The intensity of the IPL schedule makes the franchise understandably cautious with the 30-year-old and ensuring he has all the fitness protocols in place before throwing him back into the high-pressure environment of the powerplay and death overs.

Points Table Context: A Must-Win for Delhi

The stakes are enormous for the visiting side. Delhi Capitals are currently languishing in 7th position after back-to-back demoralising defeats. Their recent form includes not being able to defend a huge total of 264 against Punjab and also suffering a catastrophic batting collapse of 75 all out against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are sitting comfortably at the 4th spot with 12 points from nine matches. The Royals remain a formidable unit under Riyan Parag’s leadership despite a recent slip-up where they conceded 229 in Jaipur to SunRisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.