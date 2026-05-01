LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly elections Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Assembly elections Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Assembly elections Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Assembly elections Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly elections Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Assembly elections Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Assembly elections Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Assembly elections Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

Find out why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi are missing from the Delhi Capitals starting XI against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. Get the latest injury updates on Sahil Parakh, tactical changes by Axar Patel, and the confirmed Playing XIs for this crucial clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match. Photo X
DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 20:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

DC vs RR: The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 1. There were plenty of narrative shifts going into the toss for both sides, especially in the Delhi camp with the race for the playoffs heating up. DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and chose to bat first. DC skipper Axar Patel is missing two big names, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi in the starting XI against RR skipper Riyan Parag.

Tactical Shuffle: David Miller Moves to Impact Sub

The biggest surprise in the starting XI was the omission of veteran South African finisher David Miller. With his ‘Killer Miller’ persona and stellar athleticism in the field, his absence from the main lineup raised eyebrows. However, Axar Patel said that this was a tactical move, forced by injuries elsewhere.

The Capitals have suffered a blow with the exclusion of young talent Sahil Parakh due to neck spasm. Delhi kept things even by bringing together Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul at the top of the order. With Tristan Stubbs in red-hot form and Mitchell Starc leading the pace attack, the overseas slots were at a premium. So the team management have decided to use Miller as an Impact Substitute, giving them the flexibility to choose whether or not to play his explosive batting in the second innings.

You Might Be Interested In

Health Safety First: The Absence of Lungi Ngidi

Miller was left out as a tactical move, while Ngidi was rested as a medical precaution. The Proteas pacer was hit on the head in a recent home game against the Punjab Kings. Although Ngidi was released from hospital shortly after the incident, the DC medical team is looking to a full recovery. The intensity of the IPL schedule makes the franchise understandably cautious with the 30-year-old and ensuring he has all the fitness protocols in place before throwing him back into the high-pressure environment of the powerplay and death overs.

Points Table Context: A Must-Win for Delhi

The stakes are enormous for the visiting side. Delhi Capitals are currently languishing in 7th position after back-to-back demoralising defeats. Their recent form includes not being able to defend a huge total of 264 against Punjab and also suffering a catastrophic batting collapse of 75 all out against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are sitting comfortably at the 4th spot with 12 points from nine matches. The Royals remain a formidable unit under Riyan Parag’s leadership despite a recent slip-up where they conceded 229 in Jaipur to SunRisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Axar Patel toss JaipurDavid Miller impact subDC vs RR IPL 2026Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals playing 11IPL 2026 points table standingsLungi Ngidi injury updateSahil Parakh neck spasmwhy David Miller not playing today

RELATED News

Rajasthan Royals to Sack Riyan Parag After Vaping Controversy? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ravindra Jadeja — Who Will Lead RR in IPL 2026 Today Match vs DC

PSL 2026 Eliminator 2: Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen — Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs, Preview

Yesha Sagar Deleted Bikini Snaps Go VIRAL After ‘Love Jihad’ Rumours With Delhi Capitals Star Sameer Rizvi | See Hot and Sexy Pics

Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win ISL vs HYK, Eliminator 2 At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

LATEST NEWS

DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Complaint Against Director Sanoj Mishra Amid Legal Battle

Strait of Hormuz Shipping Plunges Over 90% Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict, Hundreds of Vessels Stranded in Gulf As West Asia Crisis Disrupts Key Oil Route

New ‘Missing Link’ of Mumbai Pune Expressway Opens; It Will Cut Travel Time By 30 Minutes

Shah Rukh Khan To Isha Ambani: Indian Celebs Who Slayed The Fashion Game At Met Gala 2025

Why Haj Pilgrims Are Paying More This Year? Rs 10,000 Hike Triggers Political Debate as Pilgrims Face Higher Travel Costs to Mecca

Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Priya Kapur’s Lawyers Call Delhi HC Order ‘Routine And Balanced’, Say Asset Preservation Was Already Off

Overseas Mega Jobs Fair 2026: 3,400+ Global Job Openings for Filipinos on Labor Day in Quezon City

Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office

Full Flower Moon May 2026: When to See the Full Moon & Why It’s Called ‘Flower Moon’

DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?
DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?
DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?
DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

QUICK LINKS