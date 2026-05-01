New ‘Missing Link’ of Mumbai Pune Expressway Opens; It Will Cut Travel Time By 30 Minutes

The Missing Link of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway which people have been waiting to see built will start operating as a roadway on May 1 2026. The 13.3-km bypass will shortest travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 20 to 30 minutes while providing relief from ghat-section traffic and creating better access to Karjat Lonavala and Neral for both daily commuters and families making weekend trips. The operational new route would decrease be almost 6 kilometers in the Mumbai-Pune distance as well as save approximately 30 minutes in travel time.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link: Mumbai

The long-awaited Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ project will begin its official operation on Friday, May 1, which marks the celebration of Maharashtra Day.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation MSRDC developed the project to improve travel between the two major cities by decreasing travel distance and reducing traffic congestion, and increasing safety.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link : Inauguration ceremony and project cost

The project opening ceremony will be conducted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar who is the wife of Ajit Pawar. The Missing Link project was built at a cost of Rs 6,695 crore and it stands as a major achievement in contemporary road design.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Time Duration and Distance

When in operation, the upcoming line is estimated to make about 6 kilometres of saving to the distance between the cities of Mumbai and Pune and cut down the traveling time between the two by 20 to 30 minutes.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: CONNECTIVITY

The new route provides a safe alternative for travelers who need to cross the treacherous Khandala Ghat area. The new route will decrease traffic congestion because 70 percent of drivers will choose it instead, which leads to less fuel usage.

The project includes a cable-stayed bridge which stretches 650 meters across Tiger Valley and supports pillars that reach a height of 184 meters, making it one of India’s highest road bridges. The structure includes a main span of 305 meters and can endure wind gusts reaching 252 kilometers per hour.

The 850-meter viaduct provides an uninterrupted path through challenging landscape. The route crosses through Lonavala Lake which presents a difficult engineering challenge while connecting Khopoli to Kusgaon near Lonavala. The new route will improve connectivity to popular tourist destinations such as Lohagad Fort, Visapur Fort, and the Karla Caves.

The project which began around 2018-2019 experienced multiple delays because of three main factors which included the COVID-19 pandemic and the rugged Sahyadri terrain and the heavy monsoon season and strong winds.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: TRAFFIC RULES

The project features two main tunnels as its most important component. The first tunnel extends 8.92 kilometers which qualifies it as one of the longest tunnels in Asia while the second tunnel has a length of 1.75 kilometers. The tunnels which reach widths of 23.75 meters stand as the most expansive tunnels in the world because they can handle traffic from eight vehicle lanes.

The tunnels use advanced safety systems which include ventilation and lighting and emergency exits to achieve both operational efficiency and safety. The widest tunnel is also being considered for a Guinness World Record.

The project consists of two primary tunnels which serve as its key component. The first tunnel extends 8.92 kilometers which qualifies it as one of the longest tunnels in Asia while the second tunnel has a length of 1.75 kilometers. The tunnels which reach widths of 23.75 meters stand as the most expansive tunnels in the world because they can handle traffic from eight vehicle lanes.

The tunnels use advanced safety systems which include ventilation and lighting and emergency exits to achieve both operational efficiency and safety. The widest tunnel is also being considered for a Guinness World Record.