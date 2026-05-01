Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action

A woman was raped and brutally assaulted in Dhenkanal district on Monday and is currently in critical condition. The woman went to bathe in the nearby Sapua River but did not return home which led her family to search for her. A cattle grazer discovered her in a severely injured state and villagers transported her to medical assistance.

Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart

The police have informed NDTV that the woman sustained serious injuries including disfiguring of the face after being attacked by a sharp object. The local emergency medical system was severely damaged when this woman needed immediate transport to a hospital but there was no ambulance at that time. The health official said that an inquiry will be conducted to see if there was any shortfall in ambulance service at that time. The woman was suffering from severe health issues, and required specialist treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. The hospital authorities said she has lost a lot of blood and requires several surgeries as her life rests on the next 72 hours. This incident has raised concerns about the violence of the attack and the lack of proper medical care.

Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Police Investigation On

Police started their investigation after the survivor’s family filed a complaint which led them to register an FIR according to applicable legal sections. The police launched a manhunt for the suspect who has been identified as the suspect who is currently hiding. Multiple teams have been established by police according to Abhinav Sonkar who serves as Superintendent of Police while they use technical surveillance to track the suspect. The locals accused the suspect of being a resident from their village who had previously engaged in inappropriate behavior. The residents at Bhapur market started protests because they wanted his immediate arrest and wanted the authorities to take strict measures against him.

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