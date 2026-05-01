Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day Patriot Movie Mohanlal Mammootty BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana bank holiday in India Bangalore weather today Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Chief Electoral Officer
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action

Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action

A woman in Dhenkanal district was allegedly raped and brutally assaulted, leaving her critically injured and rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital after being transported on a trolley due to lack of an ambulance.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-01 10:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action

A woman was raped and brutally assaulted in Dhenkanal district on Monday and is currently in critical condition. The woman went to bathe in the nearby Sapua River but did not return home which led her family to search for her. A cattle grazer discovered her in a severely injured state and villagers transported her to medical assistance. 

Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart

The police have informed NDTV that the woman sustained serious injuries including disfiguring of the face after being attacked by a sharp object. The local emergency medical system was severely damaged when this woman needed immediate transport to a hospital but there was no ambulance at that time. The health official said that an inquiry will be conducted to see if there was any shortfall in ambulance service at that time. The woman was suffering from severe health issues, and required specialist treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. The hospital authorities said she has lost a lot of blood and requires several surgeries as her life rests on the next 72 hours. This incident has raised concerns about the violence of the attack and the lack of proper medical care.

Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Police Investigation On

Police started their investigation after the survivor’s family filed a complaint which led them to register an FIR according to applicable legal sections. The police launched a manhunt for the suspect who has been identified as the suspect who is currently hiding. Multiple teams have been established by police according to Abhinav Sonkar who serves as Superintendent of Police while they use technical surveillance to track the suspect. The locals accused the suspect of being a resident from their village who had previously engaged in inappropriate behavior. The residents at Bhapur market started protests because they wanted his immediate arrest and wanted the authorities to take strict measures against him.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Ujjain Wedding Turns Chaotic After Photographer Asks Guest To Move Out Of Frame, Chairs Hurled As Clash Breaks Out; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: brutal assaultDhenkanal assault casehome-hero-pos-11Odisha crimeOdisha newsrape case IndiaSCB Medical College CuttackWomen Safety

RELATED News

Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast

36-Year-Old Hyderabad Engineer Commits Suicide After Jumping Into Lake, Blames Wife’s ‘Multiple Affairs’ And ‘Private Videos’ In Detailed 19-Page Note

Jabalpur Tragedy: Cruise Boat With Over 30 Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam, 4 Dead; Rescue Ops On For Missing Passengers

Kolkata Weather Alert: Flood Risk Rises As Cyclonic Circulation Triggers Nonstop Rain Across South Bengal- What You Should Know

Weather In Bangalore Turns Destructive: Around 5000 Book Copies Lost As Flooding Hits Famous Store, Many Precious Illustrations Beyond Repair

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahresult.nic.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

Nepal vs UAE Cricket Match Today, ICC CWC League 2 Where to Watch? Live Streaming and Channel TV Broadcast Details in India, Dubai and Rest of the World

Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action

Satyanarayan Vrat Katha: Check Out Correct Time, Complete Ritual Method And Essential Rules To Know Before Performing The Puja Of Lord Vishnu

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Shares Insta Post After Fiery Send-Off From Virat Kohli in GT vs RCB Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

Is Bank Holiday Today? Are Banks Open or Closed on May 1 For Labour Day 2026? Check Full RBI Calendar List

Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend

LPG Gas Price Today (May 1, 2026): Commercial LPG Price Jumps ₹993; Domestic Rates Unchanged: Who It Impacts And Why Households May Still Feel the Heat — Explained

Will Donald Trump Finally Win The Nobel Peace Prize? US President Reportedly Linked To Nominations List Along With Greta Thunberg And…

Labour Day 2026: What’s Open And Closed On May 1 Across India? Check Out Full Update On Shops, Private Offices, Schools, Colleges, And Essential Services

Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action
Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action
Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action
Horror In Odisha: Woman Raped, Face Slashed; Victim Taken To Hospital On Cart As Locals Demand Strict Action

QUICK LINKS