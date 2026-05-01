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Home > Education News > GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at gseb.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at gseb.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will declare Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exam results.

GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026
GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 11:18 IST

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GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at gseb.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will declare Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exam results in May 2026, but the date and time for results are yet to be announced. The students who appeared in the board exams this year will be able to check their marksheets online after the result link is activated by the authorities. As per the trend, the board is likely to publish the results in different streams in phases, starting with HSC Science, then the general stream and then SSC.

When GSEB Result 2026 will be declared

As per the past year’s forecast, the HSC Science category of Gujarat Board results will be announced in the first week of May 2026, the HSC General category of results will be announced in the second week, and SSC results will be declared in the second or third week of May. But everything is a forecast, and students are advised to check the GSEB official release once the board announces the confirmed date and time of results.

Where to find the GSEB Class 10 and 12 results 2026

Students can verify the results on the official website gseb.org. Further, the board is also preparing for the alternative methods like SMS, WhatsApp and digital platforms so that the students don’t face any trouble during the peak hours.

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Candidates must verify their roll or seat number before checking online so there is no chance of any last-minute delay.

How to check the GSEB result 2026 online

To download an SSC or HSC marksheet, students can follow these steps:

  • Go to the official website gseb.org.
  • Enter SSC Result 2026 or HSC Result 2026
  • Fill the seat number in the login window
  • Click on the submit button.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the marksheet and save it for future reference.

The marksheet downloaded online will be provisional and can be used for immediate reference.

How to download a GSEB marksheet through DigiLocker

To download digital mark sheets, students can also use DigiLocker. Download the marksheet by following the steps:

  • Go to digilocker.gov.in or Digilocker app.
  • Log in with registered mobile and OTP account holders
  • Registration can be done with Aadhaar or mobile for new users
  • Click on Education
  • Click on Issued Document
  • Click on Gseb on list
  • Enter seat no., etc.
  • Download or save marksheet

DigiLocker helps students save from website slowdown on declaration day.

What to keep in mind on result day

If the official website is facing slow loading or temporary malfunctions due to heavy traffic, then students should try again after some time.They should also avoid unofficial websites and links to download results. The board will release results only through authorised websites. Students should download and keep a copy of their marksheet for reference. The board will release the original certificates through their respective school at a later date.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at mahresult.nic.in: Check Result Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet 

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Tags: GSEB HSC ResultGSEB Result 2026GSEB SSC ResultGujarat Board 10th 12th Result 2026Gujarat Board result date

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GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at gseb.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

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GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at gseb.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet
GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at gseb.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet
GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at gseb.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet
GSEB 10th, 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at gseb.org: Check Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

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