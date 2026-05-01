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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR on May 1? IMD 5-Day Weather Forecast

Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR on May 1? IMD 5-Day Weather Forecast

Delhi Weather Today: The IMD forecast shows that Delhi will experience partly cloudiness on May 1. The weather during the day will show a combination of sun and clouds which will create better conditions than the previous three days. The possibility of rain occurring today remains extremely low.

Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR on May 1? IMD 5-Day Weather Forecast. Photo: AI
Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR on May 1? IMD 5-Day Weather Forecast. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 11:54 IST

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Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR on May 1? IMD 5-Day Weather Forecast

Delhi Weather Today: The intense heat received relief from the rain that fell on Thursday April 30 in Delhi and NCR. The temperatures stayed near 40°C for several days until the rain brought cooler weather which created more pleasant conditions. The weather change brought better health to people and they expect lovely weather to remain until the first days of May.

The India Meteorological Department IMD reports that weather conditions in the area cause this change which will continue for several upcoming days. The combination of cloudy skies and changing winds will decrease the strength of sunlight although some heat still lingers in the atmosphere. 

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Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR on May 1?

The IMD forecast shows that Delhi will experience partly cloudiness on May 1. The weather during the day will show a combination of sun and clouds which will create better conditions than the previous three days. The possibility of rain occurring today remains extremely low.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 39°C and 41°C while the minimum may stay between 23°C and 25°C. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a high of 39.9°C in the last 24 hours which is slightly above normal.

The current weather conditions do not show official weather warnings but the combination of cloudy skies with wind pattern changes will create increased humidity which makes the weather feel sticky. The weather pattern will remain mostly unchanged for the upcoming period throughout the majority of Delhi-NCR region.

IMD 5-Day Weather Forecast For Delhi-NCR 

The India Meterological Department IMD predicts that a western disturbance will begin its active period on May 12. The sudden weather changes create a situation where Delhi and its neighboring areas experience major weather transformations.

Between May 3 and 5, most areas are likely to see cloudy skies, light rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Wind speeds may be between 25 and 35 km/h, with gusts going up to 45 km/h.

Because of this, daytime temperatures are expected to drop slightly, reaching around 36°C to 38°C by May 4. This change will bring more relief from the heat and make the weather more comfortable for people outdoors.

Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today May 1: After Heavy Rain, Heat Returns But Storm Clouds Still Loom – Check Detailed Forecast 

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Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR on May 1? IMD 5-Day Weather Forecast
Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR on May 1? IMD 5-Day Weather Forecast
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