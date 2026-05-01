RR vs DC Predicted Playing XIs: Will Mitchell Starc Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Is Riyan Parag Banned After Vaping Controversy?

RR vs DC Predicted Playing XIs: Rajasthan Royals turn hosts as Delhi Capitals travel to Sawai Maan Singh Stadium in Jaipur. The Royals, despite coming on the back of a win, have been embroiled in a controversy surrounding their skipper, Riyan Parag. Parag was caught vaping on camera during their clash against the Punjab Kings. While he has been fined 25% of his match fee, there is no ban on him. Meanwhile, DC would want to forget their recent loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as soon as possible. The visitors would have their ace pacer, Mitchell Starc, available for selection; however, Axar Patel’s captaincy too has come under the scanner.

RR vs DC: Will Mitchell Starc play today’s IPL 2026 match?

DC has lost its last three games and won just one of its previous six. They were shot for just 75 runs at home against RCB in their last game and fell to PBKS after thumping 264 runs. Mitchell Starc, the Capitals’ star pacer, has been sorely missed since they have only won three of their last eight games. After recuperating from his shoulder injury, Starc joined the team last week, which was a huge help. With six games remaining in the league stage, the club is in a must-win situation. Starc’s maiden IPL 2026 appearance against DC today is a huge lift for them.

RR vs DC: Sameer Rizvi’s dwindling form a cause of concern

In the first two games of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, Sameer Rizvi was outstanding. The right-handed hitter was on the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard and was chosen player of the match in the first two meetings. However, his form has declined following two knocks of 70 and 90 against LSG and MI, respectively. He has since been fired for four single-digit scores, including two ducks. He has scored 209 runs at an average of just 34.83 while hitting at over 150 in eight games.

RR vs DC: Prithvi Shaw set for comeback?

Delhi Capitals have had their problems at the top of the order since the last season. They solved half the problem by having KL Rahul move to the opening spot. Meanwhile, his partner, Pathum Nissanka, has been short of runs in this season. The Sri Lankan batter has scored 147 runs in seven innings, averaging a meagre 21.00. With his poor performance, the question begs to introduce Prithvi Shaw. The right-handed batter brings with him a reputation of being a hard-hitting batter. With Shaw replacing Nissanka, the team will free up an overseas spot, which can be taken up by Mitchell Starc.

RR vs DC: Axar Patel’s captaincy raise questions

Axar Patel has not had the best of a time leading the Delhi Capitals. In the previous season, despite starting off with four wins on the trot, DC failed to make it to the playoffs. This year around, the Capitals started their campaign with two wins but have since then won only one of their six games. Patel’s humorous attitude after the losses has been criticised by fans. Their defeats in last two games against PBKS and DC have raised questions on his captaincy.

RR vs DC: Rajasthan Royals end PBKS winning run

Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 undefeated streak ended as Donovan Ferreira scored a scorching half-century to lead Rajasthan Royals to a 6-wicket victory. After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to knock his 100th T20 six, Yashasvi Jaiswal struck 51 and Shubham Dubey remained undefeated on 31.

RR vs DC: Riyan Parag vaping controversy

During the Rajasthan Royals’ Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on Tuesday, videos showing Riyan Parag vaping in the team’s changing room went viral. In the sixteenth over of the second inning, Parag was briefly seen using what seemed to be a vaporizer by a television camera. Many admirers expressed their worries and called for action as soon as the video became viral. After a contentious incident in a recent IPL match against the Punjab Kings, the BCCI acted quickly to discipline Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag. On Thursday, the board fined Parag 25% of his match pay and awarded him one demerit point for violating the IPL Code of Conduct.

RR vs DC Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma; Impact Player: Yash Raj Punja

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul (wk), Abhishek Porel, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

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