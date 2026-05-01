F1 Miami GP 2026: Thunderstorm Threat Could Delay Race Start, FIA Issues Weather Update and Contingency Plan

F1 Miami GP: Top drivers stated at a press conference on Thursday that the Miami Grand Prix’s start time on Sunday might be pushed up due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms. Sergio Perez, a Mexican driver for the new American Cadillac squad, said that emergency adjustments were being explored and that the prognosis was “looking really bad.” Heavy thunderstorms are expected to reach the Miami International Autodrome on Sunday afternoon, when the race is set to begin at 4 p.m. local time (8 p.m. GMT; 1:30 a.m. IST on Monday, May 4), according to several local forecasters.

F1: Will the Miami GP be called off?

There is now an 88% likelihood of rain and a 53% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday for the 2026 Miami F1 Grand Prix, according to forecasting website AccuWeather, which many teams rely on. Teams and drivers are on high alert because of that final figure. In contrast to other nations, US law mandates that major outdoor public events, including Formula 1 grands prix, be canceled if thunderstorms are imminent and there is a chance of lightning strikes.

The medical helicopter would not be able to fly in such circumstances, and spectators would have to leave the venue since it would be deemed risky. Therefore, the race may be halted with a red flag, and the drivers would have to go back to the pit lane if rain and thunderstorms occur over the weekend, even if there isn’t a significant downpour that floods the circuit. Actually, there is an additional rule that applies only to the three races held in the United States: Las Vegas, Miami, and Austin. Instead of needing to work on the cars outside in the pit lane during a red flag, teams are permitted to move the vehicles into the garages in the event of thunderstorm-related stoppages.

FIA issues statement on Miami GP

Concerns about thunderstorms possibly interfering with this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix have prompted the FIA to release a statement. The event is predicted to be hot and sunny on Friday and Saturday, but the racing day on Sunday can be different. Thunderstorms are on the weather radar, and as the race gets ready to start, heavy rainfall is now predicted to impact the circuit.

In these situations, spectators are told to vacate the relevant arena. The FIA, however, has not given the forecast much importance and maintained that it has backup measures ready in case they are required. “We are closely monitoring the weather forecast for this weekend,” an FIA spokesperson told RacingNews365. The statement further read, “Having faced a similar situation last year in Miami with threats of thunderstorms, we have a contingency plan in place and will activate it if needed to minimise disruption to the on-track programme.”

Can the timing of Miami GP be changed?

Sergio Perez, racing for Cadillac, talked about the thunderstorms and their effect on the Miami GP. “There is a meeting later on with the FIA to double-check the scenario for Sunday because apparently it’s looking really bad,” he said. “We’ll see if there are any changes on the schedule for the weekend.”

Such a timetable modification has precedent. In order to avoid the severe storms that were predicted for later in the day, the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix was moved to begin earlier. Heavy rain caused last year’s Miami sprint race to be postponed, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed his vehicle during a pre-race installation lap in deteriorating weather.

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