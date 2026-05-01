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Home > Entertainment News > After Five Years Of Marriage, YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Split From Tushaan Bhindi, Promises A Strong Fresh Start

After Five Years Of Marriage, YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Split From Tushaan Bhindi, Promises A Strong Fresh Start

Evelyn Sharma has confirmed her separation from husband Tushaan Bhindi after five years of marriage. The couple, parents to two children, will co-parent with a “children-first” approach. The actress now looks ahead, embracing a new chapter focused on growth, family, and personal reinvention.

YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Divorce With Husband
YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Divorce With Husband

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 12:49 IST

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After Five Years Of Marriage, YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Split From Tushaan Bhindi, Promises A Strong Fresh Start

The film industry shows its glamorous appearance, which hides the actual personal changes that actors experience when they work behind the cameras. Evelyn Sharma, who became popular for her excellent portrayal of Lara in blockbuster hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, has confirmed in an interview that she has separated from her husband Tushaan Bhindi. Tushaan, who is a dental surgeon and businessman in Australia, tied the knot with the actress in a low-key, PRIVATE wedding here in Brisbane on 15 May 2021. The couple who shared a five-year relationship decided to end their partnership after their initial fairytale-like relationship, which connected multiple countries and cultures, ended.

Evelyn’s social media changes proved to be the first evidence that people began to speculate about her marriage status. Her social media posts showed her professional activities and time spent with her children, which replaced the earlier posts that showed her affection for Tushaan through frequent posts. Evelyn confirmed the news by stating her intention to create “a new chapter,” which showed her intention to end her marriage gracefully while she worked on her personal development.

Navigating Post-Marital Dynamics: Strategic Co-Parenting for Ava and Arden

Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi will continue to focus on their two young children because they share custody of their children after their legal separation. The couple maintains their bond through their daughter Ava Rania Bhindi, who was born in late 2021 and their son Arden, who was born in July 2023. The process of transitioning from a traditional nuclear family model to a co-parenting arrangement needs people who can manage their emotions while developing operational solutions. The separation of their domestic structure made Evelyn and Tushaan create a stable nurturing environment for their children through their “children-first” approach. Parents will maintain equal responsibilities because their partnership ended, which allows them to provide their children with stability through two parents who will remain present in their lives.

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Architecting a Personal Renaissance: The “New Chapter” of Empowerment

Evelyn’s personal manifesto of resilience and self-discovery exists beyond the celebrity split headlines, which depict her existence. The actress describes her new life direction as “building a new chapter,” which will lead her to become a self-actualized individual while she develops new professional skills. The public figure who moved from the Indian film industry to Australia now uses this time, which she spends outside of Bollywood, to reclaim her cultural identity. The “new chapter” requires her to create an upcoming period that will let her balance her responsibilities as a mother with her artistic work. Evelyn uses the divorce to develop a new public image which shows how people create their real-life stories from their past experiences.

Also Read: Undekhi Season 4 Review: Surya Sharma Shines Alone As The Atwal Saga Ends In A Confusing, Underwhelming Final Showdown

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After Five Years Of Marriage, YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Split From Tushaan Bhindi, Promises A Strong Fresh Start

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After Five Years Of Marriage, YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Split From Tushaan Bhindi, Promises A Strong Fresh Start

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After Five Years Of Marriage, YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Split From Tushaan Bhindi, Promises A Strong Fresh Start
After Five Years Of Marriage, YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Split From Tushaan Bhindi, Promises A Strong Fresh Start
After Five Years Of Marriage, YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Split From Tushaan Bhindi, Promises A Strong Fresh Start
After Five Years Of Marriage, YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Split From Tushaan Bhindi, Promises A Strong Fresh Start

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