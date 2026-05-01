Queen 2 Updates: Kangana Ranaut Juggles Shoots And Politics As Vikas Bahl Film Goes On Floors

Queen 2 is all set to hit the screens in the coming days, as the actress has already begun filming for the movie in South Mumbai. Since the news about the movie began making rounds, people have been eagerly awaiting any update from the production team. But now, in a big development, the actress has already begun filming for the movie in South Mumbai under the direction of Vikas Bahl. As reported by Mid-Day, the actress has already started filming for the movie in South Mumbai along with Vikas Bahl.

Kangana Ranaut Begins Filming Queen 2

According to Mid-day, Kangana started shooting for Queen 2, which is being directed by Vikas Bahl, in South Mumbai last week. April was a very hectic period for the actress, who took up work on the movie right after wrapping up Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. The team apparently only had around 20 days of preparation before beginning with the shoot, which is currently going on in Mumbai.

“The shooting will happen around Mumbai. They are presently shooting in Grant Road where the set of the protagonist’s house is built,” sources informed the entertainment website.

Balancing Acting and Political Duties

Vikas Bahl, who is not only the director but also the writer and producer of the movie, has made arrangements for a hectic schedule of three months of shooting. On the other hand, Kangana keeps fulfilling her responsibilities as an MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The source revealed, “In the last 10 days, Kangana has been visiting the city multiple times to attend the Parliament sessions. She even had instances where she visited Delhi for the whole day, returned in the night, and shot the film till dawn.”

What We Know About the Sequel

It further adds that while the film wouldn’t continue with where the first film had left things, it would stick to the same theme of self-discovery and independence. As per reports published by Mid-Day quoting sources familiar with the project, “Again, Rani will be a girl hailing from a small town in North India, but her appearance will completely differ. How she matures following a certain incident and reaches Mumbai will be depicted in the film.”

Besides Kangana, none of the other actors of the original film’s cast are likely to come back for the sequel. Interestingly, Bollywood Hungama has reported that the movie may well not end up being called Queen 2. Instead, there are talks that the directors have considered naming their new work as ‘Queen Forever.’

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