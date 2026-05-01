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Home > Sports News > RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players and Pitch Report For Match 43 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players and Pitch Report For Match 43 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals in match no. 43 at the Sawai Maan Singh Stadium, Jaipur, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Check fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report, and top captain and vice-captain picks for today’s RR vs DC IPL 2026 clash on NewsX.

Riyan Parag and Axar Patel in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Riyan Parag and Axar Patel in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 14:37 IST

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RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players and Pitch Report For Match 43 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: With two victories in their previous three games, the Rajasthan Royals have been in excellent form and cemented their place in the standings. Their most noteworthy victory occurred in their most recent match, when RR defeated the top-ranked Punjab Kings to become the first team this season. On Friday, the team lead by Riyan Parag will be sure to provide yet another outstanding performance. In contrast, the Delhi Capitals had a bright beginning. They won two of their first three games, but they only won once in the following five. They have suffered the most from the last two losses, as they were bundled out for just 75 against RCB and gave up 265 in their defense against PBKS. As the race to the playoffs heats up, the team will need to reorganize and secure two vital points. 

RR vs DC Pitch Report and Stats

Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has a balanced pitch that allows both batters and bowlers to compete fairly. It is renowned for having a surface where spinners frequently get grip in the middle overs and for having comparatively broad straight boundaries. With the new ball, the Pacers can also get some movement. Although it has historically been bowler-friendly in comparison to other IPL sites, this venue is appropriate for high-scoring games. About 173 runs are scored on average in the first inning.

RR vs DC Head-to-Head Records

The RR vs DC head-to-head records show that it is a neck-to-neck competition between the two teams. They have played 30 games, and both RR and DC have won 15 games each. 

You Might Be Interested In

Category

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Matches Played

30

30

Won

15

15

Wins At Sawai Mansingh Stadium

5

2

Last Five Matches

2 Wins, 3 Losses

1 Win, 4 Losses

Lost

15

15

No Result

0

0

RR vs DC Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Delhi Capitals (DC): Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul (wk), Abhishek Porel, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav

RR vs DC Impact Players: RR will likely use Yash Raj Punja, while DC could continue with Mukesh Kumar as the impact player.

RR vs DC Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s outstanding batting ability has ignited the IPL 2026. With 400 runs in nine games, he is now ranked third among run scorers. 

  • Mitchell Starc: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is anticipated to play his first game for DC this season, ending his cricket hiatus. When a bowler like Starc takes the field, pitches usually don’t matter. 

  • KL Rahul: KL Rahul has been one of the best batters in a struggling Delhi Capitals squad. The wicketkeeper batter has scored 358 runs in eight innings, averaging more than 50 while striking at 185.49.

RR vs DC Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Captain: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – In his last game at the venue, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a century.

Vice-Captain: KL Rahul – KL Rahul is coming into this clash after a rare failure in the season. The wicketkeeper batter is expected to bounce back strongly tonight against RR.

Differential/Risky Picks:

Captain: Mitchell Starc – Coming off a huge break, Mitchell Starc will be raring to go as he plays his first game of the season. The left-arm pacer is one of the riskiest captain picks, but can result in huge rewards.

Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja – Ravindra Jadeja can be looked at as a strong vice-captain option. With his all-round abilities, Jadeja can contribute with both bat and ball in hand.

RR vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav

Also Read: RR vs DC: Will Riyan Parag Play IPL Today Match in Jaipur? Big Update on Rajasthan Royals Captain After Vaping Controversy | IPL 2026

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RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players and Pitch Report For Match 43 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players and Pitch Report For Match 43 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players and Pitch Report For Match 43 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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