Motorola Unveils Swarovski Edition Signature & Moto Buds 2 Plus: Luxury Design, Flagship Performance Aimed At Premium Users, Check Details, Price, And Availability

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The #BrilliantCollection arrives in PANTONE Violet Indigo, where Swarovski® Crystals and refined texture come together in quiet, modern luxury.

US-based smartphone manufacturing company Motorola has announced the launch of a new Signature smartphone and Moto Buds 2 Plus. Both the devices will feature Swarovski crystal. The company is pushing itself towards premium design and flagship hardware. The company is positioning the new devices as a mix of technology and fashion oriented craftmanship.

Motorola Signature Swarovski Edition

The key upgrade in the new Motorola Signature model is the Swarovski treatment, with 20 hand placed crystals into a quilted rear design. The device also features a PANTONE curated Violet Indigo finish inspired by cosmic themes, giving a jewelry like aesthetic to the handset.

Features and Specifications

In terms of features and specifications, the device offers the same as it offers in the regular version. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset with advanced AI for both imaging and performance. The smartphone features a flagship camera system and in terms of durability, the device features IP68 and IP69 certifications for resistance against dust and water. The frame is built of recycled aluminum. The company also features military grade durability certification, adding a layer of ruggedness despite its luxury design.

Moto Buds 2 Plus Swarovski Edition

The company has also added the Swarovski design to the Moto Buds 2 Plus featuring crystal embedded across both the earbuds and the charging case. Each earbud consists of multiple crystals, while the case carries a large cluster, giving it a distinct premium lool.

In terms of performance, the earbuds are tuned with Sound by Bose technology, focusing on delivering balanced and immersive audio. The company claims 40 hours of total playback with the charging case and is designed to compete in the premium true wireless segment. The focus remains on blending audio quality with standout design.

Price and Availability

The company has confirmed that the Swarovski edition of the Signature smartphone and Moto Buds 2 Plus will roll out in select global markets consisting of parts of Europe, the West Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

The pricing and region wise availability details are likely to be announced closer to launch. Details regarding pricing have not been announced yet. However, the media reports suggest that it will be costlier than their standard versions.

Motorola Razr 70 Lineup

The lineup continues with the compact clamshell foldable design but has new display sizes and technologies. The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra and Razr 70 Plus features a 4.0-inch external display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and peak brightness of 3,000nits which means the users can interact with apps, notifications, and AI assistants without unfolding the handset while the base varaint of the series offers 3.6-inch outer display.

On unfolding, the Razr 70 Ultra features a 7.0-inch Extreme AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and peak brightness of 5,000 nits whereas the Razr 70 Plus and Razr 70 features a 6.9-inch Extreme AMOLED primary display.

In terms of durability, the lineup is equipped with a titanium reinforced hinge and offers military-grade certification for resistance to altitude, temperature, and humidity. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Motorola Razr 70 series features and specifications

The Razr 70 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and it is packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 68W TurboPower wired charging.

The Razr 70 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and it is packed with a 4500mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and reverse charging support.

The Razr 70 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7450X processor and is packed with a 4800mAh battery and is supported by 30W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

In terms of optics, the Razr 70 Ultra features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary shooter of 50MP with a new LOFIC sensor for enhanced dynamic range and a 50MP ultrawide plus Macro Vision lens. The front panel features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling.

While the Razr 70 and 70 Plus features a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide plus Macro Vision and the front panel features a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The company has also added several software features such as AI-powered Group Shot, which blends multiple frames for better expression.

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