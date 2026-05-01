Phalodi Satta Bazar Prediction For Tamil Nadu & West Bengal Election 2026 OUT: Tight Contest, Who Is Leading?

Phalodi Satta Bazar Prediction For Tamil Nadu & West Bengal Election 2026: Politicians have not given up yet. With the end of polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the attention has shifted to the exit poll and informal poll numbers which seek to decipher voter mood with guesses. Both states recorded record voter turnout in 2026 Assembly polls, suggesting a mandate that could be quite decisive. While the Election Commission of India will declare official results on May 4, exit polls and estimates from the Phalodi satta bazar have already caused loud arguments. They hint at a close contest in West Bengal and a comfortable outcome in Tamil Nadu, but remain uncertain.

Is West Bengal on the cusp of a political transformation?

In West Bengal, the contest between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP seems closer than expected. After the first phase, TMC was projected to be comfortably ahead in informal polls. However, after the second phase and a massive turnout of nearly 93% of voters, there has been a significant shift in estimates.

The Phalodi satta bazar now suggests that BJP has the edge, with estimates of around 150-152 TMC seats and 137-140 TMC seats, below the majority mark of 148 in the 294-seat Assembly. Several exit polls also suggest a BJP surge, but there is a wide range of exit poll numbers, and some still predict a TMC comeback

Do Exit Polls Match Phalodi Forecasts ?

Exit polls largely match revised Phalodi estimates, with BJP leading in West Bengal. Matrize and PMARQ put BJP to a crossing or near crossing majority, while others suggest a closer contest.

There are, however, differences. Some polls hint at a contest that could still swing in favour of TMC, which is not surprising given the unpredictable nature of voter behaviour, even if turnout is high. The “poll of polls” average shows a razor-thin margin, which conveys that impression.

What About Tamil Nadu?

In Tamil Nadu, output from the satta bazar paints a more settled picture. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by M. K. Stalin, is expected to hold power, with a comfortable majority.

Phalodi satta bazar puts a DMK-led alliance at around 141-144, well above the majority mark of 118, in the 234-member Assembly. The opposition alliance, led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the BJP is expected to lose ground.

Actor Vijay’s entry into politics has cast uncertainty, but it is unclear what impact it will have on seat tally.

What is Phalodi satta bazar?

The Phalodi satta bazar is an underground and unregulated betting network in the town of Phalodi that has been in the news over the years for its election projections based on betting patterns and sentiments. The projections are not factual and can change with a flip of a switch. Moreover, betting in the form of gambling is illegal in most of India according to the Public Gambling Act of 1867 and one should not take these estimates as a certain indication of final results.

Who will win the power race?

The latest projections give an indication that West Bengal looks like a very close finish with an edge to BJP but nothing is certain; while the DMK is likely to win in Tamil Nadu with a mandate. The exit polls and informal predictions are just a snapshot of a possible trend and the final call will only be decided when votes are counted and either these predictions prove to be correct or voters give the real verdict.

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