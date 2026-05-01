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Home > India News > Government Hikes Commercial LPG Cylinder Price From Today (1 May 2026): Check Revised Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Cities

Government Hikes Commercial LPG Cylinder Price From Today (1 May 2026): Check Revised Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Cities

LPG Cylinder Price Day (1 May, 2026): Government raises commercial LPG cylinder prices effective 1 May 2026. Check updated rates across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and other major cities.

Government Hikes Commercial LPG Cylinder Price From Today (1 May 2026): Check Revised Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Cities

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 12:57 IST

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Government Hikes Commercial LPG Cylinder Price From Today (1 May 2026): Check Revised Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Cities

LPG Cylinder Price Day (1 May, 2026): The government announced that it would maintain current prices but after April 29 elections the government implemented new price changes. Oil companies typically adjust LPG prices during the first month of each month.

The last price update took place in April when prices started to rise because of the escalating West Asian conflict. The price of domestic LPG cylinders increased by ₹60 at that time. The commercial cylinders experienced multiple price increases which included a ₹196 rise in April and a ₹114.5 increase that occurred on March 7 throughout metropolitan areas.

The primary factor behind the sudden price increase results from the Strait of Hormuz closure which serves as a crucial maritime corridor that transports approximately 20 percent of global oil and natural gas resources. The disruption has resulted in worldwide fuel price increases.

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City-wise LPG rates

The State-run Indian Oil Company, in its latest rate list, now informs across many cities that the prices for commercial 19 Kg cylinder LPGs are so and so as of May 1, 2026.

Domestic LPG prices unchanged

Domestic LPG prices remain the same. The 14.2-kg cylinder used in household kitchens continues to cost ₹913 in Delhi. The last domestic LPG rate change occurred on March 7 when operators raised prices by ₹60 per cylinder.

City-wise LPG rates

Indian has made a recent announcement on the new LPG prices which came into effect from, May 1, 2026 

  • New Delhi–₹3,071.50

  • Mumbai–₹3,046.50

  • Pune–₹3,107

  • Kolkata–₹3,355

  • Bengaluru–₹3,174.50

  • Chennai–₹3,259.50

  • Patna–₹3,369

  • Surat–₹3,047

  • Hyderabad–₹2,343.50

  • Indore–₹3,201.50

  • Lucknow–₹3,194

  • Varanasi–₹3,276.50

Why prices are rising?

State-run oil marketing companies revise LPG and ATF prices on the first day of every month to establish new prices which they determine through international benchmarks and current currency exchange rates.

Global oil prices have increased by almost 50 percent during the past few weeks because of energy supply chain disruptions which resulted from the West Asian conflict and the operational interruptions that affected the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route. The implementation of this policy directly resulted in increased costs for commercial LPG service.

Petrol and diesel prices, however, remain unchanged. After a ₹2 per litre cut in March last year, petrol is currently priced at ₹94.72 per litre and diesel at ₹87.62 per litre in Delhi.

Limited impact, says IOC Indian Oil Corporation 

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) announced that their recent price change impacts only a limited group of customers. A Live Hindustan report from the company states that price changes apply only to specific industrial sectors which make up a minor portion of total market usage. The IOC announced that they updated their pricing for bulk and commercial LPG cylinders which make up less than 1 percent of total market usage.

It also underlined that prices of domestic LPG cylinders for nearly 33 crore consumers remain unchanged, and around 80% of petroleum products have seen no price change.

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Tags: city-wise LPG rates Indiacommercial gas price IndiaCommercial LPG price hike 2026LPG cylinder price update May 2026LPG cylinder rates May 1 2026LPG price today India

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Government Hikes Commercial LPG Cylinder Price From Today (1 May 2026): Check Revised Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Cities
Government Hikes Commercial LPG Cylinder Price From Today (1 May 2026): Check Revised Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Cities
Government Hikes Commercial LPG Cylinder Price From Today (1 May 2026): Check Revised Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Cities
Government Hikes Commercial LPG Cylinder Price From Today (1 May 2026): Check Revised Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Cities

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