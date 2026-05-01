Weather Update Today (1 May 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain & Hailstorm Chances, Snowfall Areas, Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and other cities

Weather Update Today (1 May, 2026): The weather across India has become highly unstable because multiple weather systems create simultaneous heat and rain and thunderstorm conditions. The active atmospheric conditions from northern plains to southern coastlines create the most diverse pre-monsoon atmospheric conditions of the season. The May temperatures in Delhi range from 32°C to 43°C, which makes it necessary for people to drink water throughout the day.

Delhi experiences some rain during May, but the majority of the month shows comfortable weather conditions.

Our weather forecast provides accurate information about the weather conditions that will occur in Delhi during May 2026. The northern and central cities will experience extreme heatwave conditions during early May 2026, which will cause temperatures to rise above 40°C and reach 44°C

Regional Weather May 2026: Heatwave Alert

The heatwave delivers extreme temperature conditions which affect the states of Gujarat Rajasthan Haryana Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

The forecast shows parts of North India and northeast India will experience light rain with winds reaching 30 to 50 kilometers per hour during the late night period.

Will it Rain or Snow in the Hills?

The hill regions of Jammu and Kashmir along with Himachal Pradesh will experience light snowfall which will only occur at their highest elevations. The lower valleys of the region will experience most of their precipitation as rainfall.

Gulmarg: Min -1°C | Max 6°C

Pahalgam: Min 2°C | Max 10°C

Shimla: Min 11°C | Max 18°C

Which States Get Hit Hardest on May Day?

Uttar Pradesh: Thunderstorms, lightning risk

Bihar: Heavy rain pockets

Jharkhand: Gusty winds

West Bengal: Moderate to heavy showers

Assam & Northeast: Continuous rain bands

Delhi/NCR:

Max/Min Temperature: 39°C – 41°C / 20°C – 22°C.

Forecast: Very hot, partly cloudy sky. Moderate to poor AQI (~210) due to afternoon dust activity.

Impact: High heat, with thunderstorm activity toward late night.

Mumbai

Max/Min Temperature: 31°C – 33°C / 26°C – 28°C.

Forecast: Hot and humid, mainly clear skies.

Conditions: High humidity levels will cause significant discomfort, although temperatures are lower than in the north.

Chennai/Tamil Nadu:

Max/Min Temperature: 40°C – 41°C / 28°C – 30°C.

Forecast: Very hot and dry with high humidity causing severe discomfort.

Alert: Above normal temperatures (2-3°C) are expected.

Jaipur/Rajasthan:

Max/Min Temperature: 42°C – 43°C / 26°C – 28°C.

Forecast: Severe heatwave, dry air, and high UV radiation.

Rajasthan remains hot and dry with dust-laden winds across western districts and very limited chances of rain.

Hyderabad/Telangana:

Max/Min Temperature: 40°C – 42°C / 26°C – 28°C.

Forecast: Very hot and sunny. Dry air.

Kolkata/West Bengal:

Max/Min Temperature: 34°C – 36°C / 25°C – 27°C.

Forecast: Warm and humid with a moderate chance of light rain or thunderstorms.

Bengaluru/Karnataka:

Max/Min Temperature:34°C /24°C.

Forecast: Pleasant mornings, becoming hot in the afternoon with partly cloudy skies

Karnataka, including Bengaluru, continues to see pre-monsoon showers with cooler evenings and frequent cloud build-up.

Uttar Pradesh

Min/Max 16°C/ 28°C

Uttar Pradesh faces unstable weather with scattered thunderstorms, lightning risk and humid conditions in several districts.

Ahmedabad/Gujarat:

Max/Min Temperature: 42°C – 44°C / 27°C – 29°C.

Forecast: Extreme heat, dry weather (heatwave conditions).

Ahmedabad stays hot and dry with strong daytime heating and dusty conditions affecting visibility in the afternoon.

Alert: Dry, sunny conditions with gusty winds predicted.

Srinagar/Jammu:

Max/Min Temperature: 15°C – 18°C / 8°C – 10°C.

Forecast: Cooler, cloudy skies with a moderate chance of rain or thunderstorms.

Hilly regions see rain in valleys and light snowfall at higher elevations, keeping temperatures much cooler than plains.

Punjab Weather

Min/ Max temperature 16°C / 28°C

Punjab experiences partly cloudy skies with dusty winds and isolated light showers in some northern pockets.

🌡️ Temperature Today – Major Indian Regions

Region/City Temp (Max/Min) Forecast (Short) Key Impact Jharkhand — Gusty winds Windy conditions West Bengal — Moderate–heavy rain Wet weather Assam & Northeast — Continuous rain Flood-like conditions possible Delhi/NCR 39–41°C / 20–22°C Very hot, partly cloudy Poor AQI, late-night storms Mumbai 31–33°C / 26–28°C Hot & humid, clear High discomfort Chennai 40–41°C / 28–30°C Very hot, humid Above normal heat Jaipur 42–43°C / 26–28°C Severe heatwave High UV, dry winds Hyderabad 40–42°C / 26–28°C Hot & sunny Dry conditions Kolkata 34–36°C / 25–27°C Warm, humid Chance of rain/storm Bengaluru 34°C / 24°C Partly cloudy Pleasant mornings, showers Uttar Pradesh 28°C / 16°C Unstable weather Storms & lightning risk Ahmedabad 42–44°C / 27–29°C Extreme heat Dusty, heatwave Srinagar/Jammu 15–18°C / 8–10°C Cool, cloudy Rain/snow in hills Punjab 28°C / 16°C Partly cloudy Dust, light showers

🌤️ 10-Day Weather Forecast (Major Indian Cities):

Day Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata Bengaluru Day 1 Hot, 40°C Humid, 32°C Hot, 41°C Humid, 35°C Warm, 33°C Day 2 Hot, 41°C Humid, 33°C Hot, 40°C Rain likely, 34°C Partly cloudy, 32°C Day 3 Heatwave, 42°C Humid, 32°C Hot, 41°C Thunderstorms, 33°C Showers, 31°C Day 4 Very hot, 41°C Cloudy, 31°C Humid, 39°C Rain, 32°C Showers, 30°C Day 5 Hot, 40°C Humid, 32°C Hot, 40°C Cloudy, 33°C Pleasant, 31°C Day 6 Heatwave, 42°C Rain chance, 31°C Humid, 39°C Thunderstorms, 32°C Showers, 30°C Day 7 Very hot, 41°C Humid, 32°C Hot, 40°C Rain, 33°C Cloudy, 31°C Day 8 Hot, 40°C Cloudy, 31°C Hot, 41°C Thunderstorms, 32°C Showers, 30°C Day 9 Heatwave, 42°C Humid, 32°C Humid, 39°C Rain, 33°C Pleasant, 31°C Day 10 Very hot, 41°C Rain chance, 31°C Hot, 40°C Cloudy, 32°C Showers, 30°C

🌅 Sunrise & 🌇 Sunset – Major Cities (Today)

City Sunrise Sunset Delhi 5:36 AM 6:57 PM Mumbai 6:06 AM 7:01 PM Chennai 5:47 AM 6:24 PM Kolkata 5:15 AM 6:05 PM Bengaluru 5:59 AM 6:33 PM Hyderabad 5:49 AM 6:36 PM Ahmedabad 6:03 AM 6:58 PM Jaipur 5:44 AM 6:54 PM Lucknow 5:29 AM 6:45 PM Srinagar 5:28 AM 7:20 PM

1. How Will Rising Temperatures Impact?

Heat stress will rise in central and western India, increasing dehydration risk. Power demand is also expected to spike due to higher cooling needs.

2. Will temperatures rise across the country?

Yes. Western and central India, especially Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, are expected to see temperatures climbing above 40°C in several areas.

3. Will there be any rain today?

Yes. Light to moderate rain is likely in eastern India, including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and parts of the Northeast, along with scattered showers in southern states.

4.Is Delhi expected to get heavy rain today?

No. Delhi-NCR will remain mostly dry with partly cloudy skies, dust winds and a fresh weather may bring rain in the coming days.