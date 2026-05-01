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Home > Education News > UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is likely to upload the UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026.

UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026
UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 12:52 IST

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UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is likely to upload the UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 on the uppbpb.gov.in website soon. The candidates who have opted for the recruitment test will be able to download and check the UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 provisional answer key. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will recruit 41,424 Home Guard (volunteer) posts in Uttar Pradesh. The Home Guard recruitment written test will be held on 25th, 26th and 27th April, 2026, at various exam centres across the state. The test witnessed a huge turnout.

When will UP Home Guard answer key 2026 be released

The UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 is likely to be released on the first week of May, according to latest updates. However, there is no official date fixed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. After the release of the answer key, candidates can download the UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 along with the response sheet and question paper from the official website.

Where to check UP Home Guard answer key 2026

The UP Home Guard answer key 2026 can be accessed through the official website uppbpb.gov.in. The official website will regularly update the details of UP Home Guard answer key 2026.

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Candidates are advised to keep their credentials handy to access the answer key with ease.

How to download UP Home Guard answer key 2026

Candidates can download UP Home Guard Answer key 2026 through the below-mentioned steps:

  • Open the official website uppbpb.gov.in
  • Click on UP Home Guard Answer key 2026
  • Enter your credentials
  • Submit
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and save the same in pdf form.

Candidates can use the answer key and calculate their probable score before the final result is declared.

Can candidates raise objections to UP Home Guard answer key 2026

After the provisional answer key is released, the board will provide a time frame to raise objections.

If any candidate finds any discrepancy in the answers, they can raise an objection in the time frame. 

The objection process will be online, and candidates will have to provide supporting documents and details.

What happens after the release of the final answer key

Once the objections have been considered, the board releases the final answer key which will be considered for finalising the result. How important is the final result for candidates? It is also important for candidates to know that no more objections will be entertained after the release of the final answer key. The result will be declared on the basis of the revised answers. Candidates are advised to check the official website for any notification related to the answer key, objection and result declaration.

Also Read: JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Result Date, Latest Updates, Steps and How to Download Scorecard

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Tags: UP Home Guard answer key 2026UP Home Guard answer key release dateUP Home Guard examUP Police recruitmentUPPRPB answer key 2026

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UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

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UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download
UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download
UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download
UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

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