NEET UG 2026: NTA Responds to Paper Leak Rumours, Issues Key Advisory and Guidelines Ahead of Exam Day

NEET UG 2026 paper leak: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has denied all the allegations of NEET UG 2026 paper leak and given a clear message to all candidates that the exam will definitely take place on May 3. This has been clarified by the agency amid social media buzz regarding early access to the question paper. The agency has asked the students to stay calm and not believe in the information from any unverified sources. The NTA has warned that it is spreading wrong information to generate panic among the students.

Is there any truth to NEET UG 2026 paper leak rumours

The NTA has denied the allegation of NEET UG 2026 paper leak. The agency has said that all the question papers have been prepared and distributed properly. The NTA has said that there are no chances of the question papers being leaked before the exam date. The agency has called the claim as fake and misleading.

Why are NEET UG 2026 paper leak rumours spreading

The NEET UG 2026 paper leak rumours had started appearing on social media platforms and messaging apps.

People were posting the message on social media platforms and messaging apps as they claim that the question paper had been leaked. Some of the posts were sharing the details of the question paper for money.

The NTA has warned that these people are creating panic among the students. The NTA has confirmed that it is taking action against such people.

What security measures are in place for NEET UG 2026 exam?

The NTA has taken various security measures to check the integrity of the exam, including the safe transportation of question papers and strict monitoring of the exam centre. The agency said that thanks to these security measures, the chances of leakage remain negligible.

The government authorities have also said that fairness and transparency are of utmost importance.

What should students do if they see fake NEET UG 2026 alerts

Students are advised not to pay attention to unverified messages regarding paper leakage or the early availability of question papers. The NTA has warned candidates against sharing personal information or making payments based on such messages.

In case of any suspicious message, students must report to the cybercrime cell or directly to the NTA. The concerned agencies can take action after receiving timely information.

What are the exam day guidelines for NEET UG 2026

Biometric authentication is mandatory at the entrance to the exam centre. However, candidates facing authentication issues can appear for the exam after submitting a written undertaking. The exam will be conducted under various centres across the nation and arrangements are being made to ensure a hassle-free exam. In response to concerns regarding process delays, it is being conveyed that efforts are being made to minimise them. The NTA has asked aspirants not to worry about rumours and give space to their preparation.

As the date of the exam is fast approaching, it is advised to stay updated through the official channel and follow all instructions carefully.

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