ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Declared at results.cisce.org: Check Direct Result Link, Latest Updates and Steps to Download Marksheet

The Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the ICSE and ISC results for 2026 on April 30, 2026, at 11 am. Many students were waiting for the ICSE and ISC results.

Results are now available online for checking through the official portal and other sites. The day of the results announcement is set to be a milestone for the Class 10 and Class 12 students throughout the country.

When were ICSE and ISC Results 2026 declared

The results of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) were declared on April 30, 2026, at 11 am. Last year results were announced on April 30th as well.

Students are advised to stay tuned for the official announcements and should avoid unofficial sources.

Where to check ICSE and ISC Results 2026 online

Students can check their ICSE results on official sites such as cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Since the results are announced, the council has opened the results link.

Apart from the websites, students can also check the results through DigiLocker and SMS services. These services will minimise the dependence on a single website during high traffic.

The ICSE Class 10 examinations were conducted over a period of time from 17 February to 30 March and the ISC Class 12 examinations from 12 February to 3 April.

How to download ICSE and ISC Results 2026

The process is simple and easy for students to download their results once released.

Go to the CISCE’s official website.

Tap on the ICSE/ISC result link.

Fill in the login credentials.

Submit and check the result.

Download and save the marksheet.

Students must note that the marksheet is provisional in nature; they must collect the original documents from their respective schools.

What details are mentioned in ICSE, ISC marksheet

The results have vital information such as the name of the student, roll number, marks in each subject, grades and the eligibility status. This information is required for admissions, and they need to continue their academic journey.

They need to ensure that all the information mentioned on the marksheet is correct, and if they find any error, they need to approach their respective school or the board.

What students should so after ICSE, ISC Results 2026 announcement

After posting the results, the ICSE students will have Class 11 and can choose the stream they want to pursue, such as science, commerce and arts. ISC, on the other hand, will fill out applications for undergraduate courses and entrance exams. Students who are unhappy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation by paying the relevant fees. Students who do not appear for it will have supplementary and improvement options.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet