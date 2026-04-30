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Home > Education News > CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 12 Result 2026.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026
CBSE Class 12 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 30, 2026 10:49:40 IST

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 in the third week of May, much to the delight of more than 18 lakh students across India. The time frame was mentioned by the Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, and he also assured the student community that the rumours about a technical glitch in the result process are completely unfounded. The Class 12 board exams were held from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Then, the evaluation started, and the officials are regularly working to bring the results to the students on time.

When will CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 be declared

According to the official figures, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared in the third week of May.

Whereas, in the previous years, the results were released in the second week of May, now there might be an opportunity to get the result a little later.

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However, the evaluation process has become efficient with the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, which was introduced last year.

The checking period has reduced from almost 12 days to almost nine days. So, if everything goes according to plan, the result might be released in a shorter period of time.

Where to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online

The students can check the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 from the official websites: cbse.gov.in results.cbse.nic.in.

Furthermore, the result can also be checked from DigiLocker, where the digital marksheet can be downloaded. 

Students should have their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth handy to avoid any last-minute hiccups.

How to download CBSE Class 12 marksheet 2026

For downloading the CBSE Class 12 marksheet, students would have to follow the below-mentioned steps: Go to the official results portal. Click on the “Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) 2026” link. Enter the necessary credentials, like roll number, date of birth, etc. Click on ‘Submit View’ and download the marksheet. Students should print out the provisional result as soon as possible, especially for admission to college.

How to check CBSE Result 2026 via DigiLocker

CBSE has also started issuing marksheets through DigiLocker. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE would have their marksheet appear automatically in the “Issued Documents” section.

Others can log in using their credentials and choose the appropriate CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 option to access the marks sheet. The portal should work even in times of high traffic.

What are the passing marks for CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Candidates would have to acquire at least 33 per cent marks to pass the CBSE Class 12 exams. They should also achieve the minimum qualifying marks in theory and practice for each subject separately. Both these criteria should be fulfilled to pass the exams.

Is there a grace marks policy in CBSE Class 12 results

The results announcement is subject to CBSE’s grace marks policy. If a candidate is just one or two marks short of the qualifying marks, they may receive grace marks to pass the exams. In some instances, compensatory marks are also awarded if any errors in question papers are noticed.

Why is CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 important for students

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is important for students, as it will decide the future academic and career paths of the students. The result is one of the admission criteria in the universities and colleges for undergraduate courses in India and overseas. As the admission procedure and other competitive examinations are closely associated with the board results, it is important for the students to closely check their marksheets and plan their future accordingly.

With the result date approaching, students need to keep abreast of updates through official notifications and not be misled by irrelevant information.

Also Read: AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo

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Tags: CBSE 12th Result 2026 dateCBSE Class 12CBSE Class 12 examCBSE Class 12 ResultCBSE Class 12 result 2026CBSE result

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Latest Updates, Result Date, Direct Link, and Steps To Download Marksheet

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