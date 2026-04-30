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Home > Education News > AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo

AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo

The AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 will be announced today at 11 am by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP).

AP SSC Result 2026
AP SSC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 30, 2026 10:33:28 IST

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AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo

The AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 will be announced today at 11 am by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). The students who appeared for the examination can check the results and download their marks memo online from official websites and DigiLocker. A press conference of the result will be held by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh. Along with the result, the overall pass percentage and district-wise results, as well as topper details, will also be sent. Class 10 board exams were held from March 16 to April 1 at various centres in the state this year.

What is the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 and where to check it

The students can check the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026 through several official websites. The result can also be viewed on the website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, as well as its result portal.

Along with websites, DigiLocker is another popular and easy way of checking and later downloading the digital marksheet. Students are requested to use only official websites to check the result and avoid false information.

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How to download AP SSC marks memo 2026 from DigiLocker

Downloading the marks memo from DigiLocker is very easy. First, students have to go to the portal and log in using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar ID.

In case you are a new registered user, you have to register for one-time use first.

After logging in, the students have to visit the ‘Education’ section and click on AP SSC Result 2026 in the given options. Then, entering the roll number and clicking on ‘submit’, the marksheet appears on the screen.

Here the students can easily download the result and also save it for future references. The marksheet on DigiLocker is considered valid for admissions and official use.

Why do we need DigiLocker for AP SSC Result 2026

DigiLocker offers students a seamless method for storing academic information. It also saves students from the need to rely on physical documents and ensures records are never lost.

Recently, various education boards across the country have brought the DigiLocker system for their results to make it easy for candidates to access their results. 

It also helps students residing in remote areas to make sure they do not have to go to school immediately after the declaration of the results. 

What details are announced with AP SSC Class 10 Result 2026

The board not only releases the result of a student but also other information such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise information, district-level information, and details of the top performers. This provides a clearer understanding of the state’s education and helps in analysing the results. Last year, in 2025, over 6 lakh students appeared for the AP SSC exams, and the overall pass percentage was 81.14 per cent. We are expecting the same this year, but we have already received the data information. 

Students are advised to have their roll numbers at hand and to check the download information. Any discrepancy must be immediately reported to the school authorities or the board.

Also Read: ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Shortly at results.cisce.org: Check Direct Result Link, Latest Updates, Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet

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Tags: AP Board Class 10 result 2026AP SSCAP SSC Class 10 Result 2026AP SSC marks memo 2026AP SSC Result 2026BSEAP SSC result 2026

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AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo

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AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo
AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo
AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo
AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Out at bse.ap.gov.in: Check Latest Update, Date, Time, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marks Memo

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