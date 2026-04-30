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Home > Sports News > GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Rohit Sharma’s IPL Record In Today IPL 2026 Match, Needs 5 Hits To Create History

GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Rohit Sharma’s IPL Record In Today IPL 2026 Match, Needs 5 Hits To Create History

Will Virat Kohli make history in Ahmedabad tonight? As RCB faces Gujarat Titans, the legendary batter is just a few big hits away from overtaking Rohit Sharma on one of the IPL's most prestigious all-time lists. Check out the milestones and record-breaking scenarios for today’s clash.

GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Rohit Sharma's IPL Record In Today IPL 2026 Match, Needs 5 Hits To Create History. Photo X
GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Rohit Sharma's IPL Record In Today IPL 2026 Match, Needs 5 Hits To Create History. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Thu 2026-04-30 17:32 IST

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GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Rohit Sharma’s IPL Record In Today IPL 2026 Match, Needs 5 Hits To Create History

GT vs RCB: With the sun setting at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Thursday, April 30, all eyes of the cricketing world will be on one man: Virat Kohli. Match 42 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) is not just a high-stakes clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), it is the setting for a historic statistical showdown. Bengaluru franchise’s heartbeat Kohli is about to cross a huge milestone held by the “Hitman” himself, Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: The Battle of the Sixes

Virat Kohli’s meticulous cricketing skills and his ground strokes have always been the stuff of legend but his recent conversion into a six-hitter has been nothing short of extraordinary. In the IPL, Kohli has hit 305 sixes in his career before today’s game. He is now behind Rohit Sharma, who is second on the all-time list with 310 maximums.

Kohli needs only five more hits over the fence to tie the score and six to take the lead. He is all set to become the second-highest six-hitter in the league’s history. The 2026 season has become an interesting sub-plot in the race for second place, with the “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle himself still in a league of his own at the top with a staggering 357 sixes.

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A Landmark Season for King Kohli

Kohli is chasing Rohit’s record on the back of a stunning run of form. Just a few days ago, during RCB’s home leg, Kohli made history by becoming the first player in IPL history to hit 800 career boundaries. He also crossed the 300-six mark in the same innings to join an exclusive club, which only had Gayle and Rohit before him.

Currently, the stats for the top three six-hitters stand as follows:

  • Chris Gayle: 357 sixes (142 matches) 
  • Rohit Sharma: 310 sixes (276 matches) 
  • Virat Kohli: 305 sixes (275 matches)

Narendra Modi Stadium: The Ahmedabad Factor

Kohli has learnt the art of power and timing, both of which are generally required at the Narendra Modi Stadium due to its big boundaries. Kohli will be eager to anchor the innings against a Gujarat Titans side led by Shubman Gill while providing the fireworks RCB needs to climb the points table. RCB are in a good place at the moment, having won six out of their eight matches, and a classic Kohli show tonight could all but cement their momentum going into the playoffs.

Can Virat Kohli Do It Tonight?

For a man who has already posted centuries and record-breaking hauls this season, five sixes in a T20 innings would be a big ask for most but well within his grasp. Whether he does it in the Powerplay or takes it deep into the death overs, every maximum tonight will bring the Ahmedabad crowd to its feet. If Kohli can clear the ropes five times, he will not just be helping RCB to a victory but will also etch his name one rung higher in the pantheon of IPL legends.

Read More: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul ODI Spots In Danger? Sanju Samson Emerges Favourite For 50-Over Set-Up: Report

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Tags: Ahmedabad match todayCricket newsGT vs RCBgujarat-titansIPL 2026IPL 2026 statsIPL recordsmost sixes in IPLNarendra Modi Stadiumrohit sharmaRoyal Challengers BengaluruVirat Kohli sixes

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GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Rohit Sharma’s IPL Record In Today IPL 2026 Match, Needs 5 Hits To Create History

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GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Rohit Sharma’s IPL Record In Today IPL 2026 Match, Needs 5 Hits To Create History
GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Rohit Sharma’s IPL Record In Today IPL 2026 Match, Needs 5 Hits To Create History
GT vs RCB: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Rohit Sharma’s IPL Record In Today IPL 2026 Match, Needs 5 Hits To Create History
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