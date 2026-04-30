Different types of skin diseases in the Summer and Rainy Season

New Delhi [India], April 30: Starting from the early summer to the end of the rainy season, skin diseases like fungal infection, eczema, rashes, acne, pimples, hives, etc., are observed the most.

The obvious reasons behind such widespread prevalence are excessive sweating due to extreme heat, humidity, unhygienic practices, mosquito breeding, dehydration, or exposure to allergens such as pollen, plant substances, fungi, or contaminated water.

In this article, the skin specialist of the renowned Ayurveda clinic, Dr. Sharda Ayurveda, has shared information about the most common skin problems in summer. If you are experiencing any of the mentioned skin conditions or are in search of natural ways to cure skin diseases, you can consult with the experts at this hospital.

Types of Skin Problems in Summer or Rainy Season

Well, normal acne, pimples, dryness, and hives are common among folks and may arise throughout any season. Still, individuals complain that they experience certain skin conditions during the summer and rainy season the most. These problems mainly include:

Heat rashes: In India, around every 3rd person, especially kids, experience heat rashes during the summer season. This type of condition occurs when sweat gets trapped under your skin and blocks the sweat ducts.

Besides, preventing the sweat from reaching the skin’s surface and evaporating, inflammation, intolerable itching, pain, irritation, and small raised bumps or blisters are some other complications that you may experience during a heat rash.

Acne: During summer, acne, dead skin cells, and bacteria become common due to increased sweating, oil production, humidity, or the direct impact of sun exposure. Whereas Ayurveda believes that when your digestive fire (agni) does not align with the increasing temperature, you may start to experience acne, correlated with Yuvana Pidika. In Ayurveda, Yuvana pidika is a term that is used to describe the condition of acne, and its treatment varies depending upon the severity of the condition and skin type.

But worry not! The acne can be prevented and treated quite easily. Just keep your body hydrated, skin moisturized, and clean to prevent acne in most cases.

Sunburn: Sunburn affects those who experience direct and excessive exposure to the sun. UV rays damage the skin by burning it. Besides the burn, it can also make the skin red, inflamed, itchy, or painful.

Application of sunscreen or aloe vera gel and covering your body with cotton clothes while going outside are some easiest ways through which one can prevent the possible risk of sunburn.

Fungal infections: During the summer and rainy season, the environment is most favourable for fungi to grow, develop, and spread. In fact that is the reason why the cases of ringworm, jock itch, athlete’s foot, yeast infections etc are seen during summer to the maximum.

Fungal infections may, however, affect any part of the body, but skin foldings, genitals, and areas between your toes and fingers are the prime areas where fungal infections are observed the most.

Eczema flare-ups: The flares of Eczema can also be triggered when the temperature is high and humid, or unfavourable. Hot and humid weather causes people to sweat more, and sweat can contain irritants that worsen eczema.

Ayurvedic treatment for Eczema proves the most effective way through which innumerable patients have succeeded in not only preventing eczema but also treating it from the root cause.

Dry skin and cracked lips: Dry skin, cracked and chapped lips are one of the most common problems that everyone experiences during summer due to high sun exposure, dehydration, or dry air.

Application of aloe vera gel, lip balms are some easy and natural remedies for skin dryness and cracked lips that you can try. Also, drink an adequate amount of water, and pour 2-3 drops of mustard oil, coconut oil, or almond oil on your belly button for long-term relief.

Dandruff: The problem of dandruff is often associated with the winter season, but let us tell you that it is not season-specific. It can be a year-round hair problem that a large chunk of pollution even experiences during summer.

To keep the dandruff away, the specialists advise keeping the scalp clean, hydrated, and balanced. This is only possible when you are doing regular washing, gentle exfoliation, and using natural hair care products, and not any kind of chemicals on your scalp.

Folliculitis: The tiny, red bumps or sometimes pus-filled small pimples around the base of hair follicles are called folliculitis. It usually arises when the hair follicles become inflamed. The reason behind such inflammation could be either due to an infection or irritation caused by summer sweating or rain moisture.

During this condition, the patients are advised not to wear any tight clothes because, with friction, the condition may become intolerable. Better just keep the area clean and follow the prescription given by your dermatologist.

Abscess: Last, but not least, abscess, which is a localized pus-filled pocket that forms in the body due to an infection, is also observed among individuals quite often in summer.

The key to managing these abscesses is believed to be drainage. Also, make sure not to pop or scratch them, otherwise they can burst or become worse.

Takeaway

Let summer be joyful and not fearful of the skin complications associated with it. By making minor healthy and hygienic choices, it is possible to prevent and even treat these skin problems. However, if your condition is intense, then don’t hesitate to reach out to a dermatologist or doctor at the earliest.