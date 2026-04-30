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Home > Sports News > Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Indian Football League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming. Photo X
Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 18:24 IST

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Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: Real Kashmir FC will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in a vital relegation clash of the Star Cement Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena on Thursday, April 30. The match will start at 18:30 IST and will be telecast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network. Streaming will be available on Sony LIV and Waves.

This is an important encounter with both sides fighting for survival and very little in it between the two sides. Real Kashmir enter the fixture with the psychological advantage of having handed Gokulam Kerala a crushing 6-2 defeat in the last encounter. The emphatic result showed the Snow Leopards’ ability to dictate games with measured buildup and clinical finishing in the final third.

Real Kashmir also seems to be in the momentum. They rounded off their league stage campaign on a high with a disciplined 2-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan FC. That performance showed their defensive organisation and their effectiveness in attack, two attributes that could be crucial in a pressure-cooker like this.

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Gokulam Kerala, on the other hand, would be eager to bounce back after a tough end to their league run. Their 2-5 loss to Diamond Harbour FC laid bare defensive frailties while also highlighting inconsistency in key phases of the game. They will have to find balance – tightening up at the back but retaining attacking intent – as their survival is at stake.

Real Kashmir head coach Ishfaq Ahmad has stressed the need for discipline and defensive solidity, which have become hallmarks of his side in recent games. Again, his team’s structure could be the key, particularly in midfield.

The table is finely poised, despite the contrast of form. Real Kashmir are eighth, a place above Gokulam Kerala, both on eight points. The only difference is the head-to-head, so this clash is even more important. A win for either side could see them go top of the relegation stage table depending on other results.

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming IFL 2025-26

When will the Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC IFL 2025-26 match take place?
The match between East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala FC in IFL 2025-26 is scheduled for Thursday 30 April 2026.

When will the Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC IFL 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

Where will the Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC IFL 2025-26 match be played?
The game will be held at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad.

Where to watch Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC IFL 2025-26 match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Waves app and SonyLIV app and website in India from 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, 30 April 2026.

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Tags: Indian Football LeagueReal Kashmir vs Gokulam KeralaReal Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala LiveReal Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala live streamingRKFC vs GKFC live telecastwatch IFL online India

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Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?

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Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?
Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?
Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?
Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?

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