Will Vijay Ally With AIADMK? Post-Poll Speculation Intensifies As TVK’s Exit Poll Performance Sparks Talks

With the Tamil Nadu political equation now set to undergo a fresh churn, political circles are debating a possible post-poll alliance between the AIADMK and actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the backdrop of exit poll projections hinting at a freshly cut TVK in the 234-member Assembly. AIADMK may signal an option to open communication lines with Vijay’s party and a final decision on it will depend on the seat tally. With vote counting on May 4, a realignment has added spice to an already spicy electoral battle.
What Do Exit Polls Say About TVK’s Performance?
Projections by Axis My India suggest TVK is tipped to bring home a score in the range of 98-120 seats, giving it a close contest with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance, which are tipped to win in the range of 92-110 seats. The National Democratic Alliance is tipped to bring home 22-32 seats. Projections also suggest TVK could command a vote share of around 35 per cent, which equals the ruling bloc, while the AIADMK-led alliance is tipped to be around 23 per cent each. This has raised a kingmaker tag for the Vijay-led party, and this has led to speculation over the possible alliances.
Sources say the AIADMK is exploring a potential alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after strong exit poll projections pointed to an impressive debut for the party in Tamil Nadu under actor-turned-politician Vijay. #news #chennai #tnelection2026 #tvkvijay #chennailive pic.twitter.com/digD1husou
— Chennai Live Digital 104.8 (@chennailive1048) April 30, 2026
Why AIADMK May Be Willing to Talk to Vijay? Speculations grow
AIADMK may show willingness to talk to TVK after exit polls as his popularity surge after exit polls. After electoral defeats over the past few years, the party is now considering all options to make a comeback. A massive turn for TVK, should that happen, could make Vijay a key figure in government or opposition-building exercise.
Admk plus TVK joining hands would be a hypothetical situation coz Vijay’s speeches targetted mostly DMK. https://t.co/djb4B479BC
— AntiBazballian ™ (Joe Root Paglu) (@rs_3702) April 30, 2026
How Popular Is Vijay among youth?
Exit poll data reveals an expanding influence for Vijay especially among youth. It is projected to have 68 per cent first-time voters (age 18-19), 59 per cent of voters aged 20-29 and 45 per cent in the 30-39 age group. It also reportedly gained support among students, unemployed youth and urban voters, and penetrated among OBC, SC communities, minorities and rural voters. Vijay was also voted as a popular choice for Chief Minister with 37 per cent support, ahead of incumbent M. K. Stalin at 35 per cent.
Is Anti-Incumbency Behind TVK’s Rise?
Any projection of TVK’s performance was likely to be influenced by the desire for change. Nearly 35 per cent of the respondents wanted change, and 77 per cent of TVK supporters gave it a higher value. This has given Vijay a platform to present himself as a viable alternative to the old Dravidian-style politics of DMK and AIADMK.
While exit polls have fuelled speculation, the verdict is yet to be revealed. Exit polls, like any other survey, can be misleading as it does not represent the final mood of the electorate. The final outcome on May 4 will decide TVK’s projected momentum into seats and whether alliance negotiations will materialise. As long as uncertainty surrounds whether Vijay will enter into an alliance with AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s political watchers are in for a roller-coaster ride.
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Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience reporting on Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes journalism plays a crucial role in amplifying unheard voices and bringing attention to issues that truly matter. Sofia has contributed articles to The New Indian Express, Youth Ki Awaaz, and Maktoob Media. She is also a recipient of the 2025 Laadli Media Awards for gender sensitivity. Beyond the newsroom, she is a music enthusiast who enjoys singing. Connect with Sofia on X: https://x.com/SBCism