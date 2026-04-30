IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Told To Release Hardik Pandya As 5-Time Champions Languish As Bottom-Dwellers In Points Table

IPL 2026: The return of Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians (MI) was expected to mark a new era of dominance for the five-time champions. Instead, the move has become a tactical and leadership nightmare. The 2026 campaign has been nothing but a nightmare for the franchise, which suffered a dismal 2024 campaign and a disappointing playoff exit in 2025, with pundits now questioning whether a radical “clean slate” is the only way forward.

Should MI Cut Ties with Their Captain?

The pressure mounted further after MI’s latest defeat, a humiliating six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. MI’s bowling attack was unable to defend a massive 243 after a brilliant 123 from Ryan Rickelton off just 55 deliveries, with SRH getting over the line with eight balls to spare.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull was direct in his assessment of the situation. If MI management feels Hardik is not the captain they want to lead them in the 2027 cycle, then they should release him altogether rather than asking him to play as a regular member of the squad

“If he is not going to be the captain, release him,” Doull remarked. “I don’t know how he will perform in an environment where he has underperformed, his team has underperformed for three years, and then his job goes. It might free him up, or it might make him feel like he has failed.”

The Burden of Leadership

The crux of the debate is whether Hardik can become “Hardik the superstar player” again without the captaincy armband. The all-rounder has faced unprecedented stick from fans and constant media pressure since taking over the reins from Rohit Sharma.

Joining the discussion was Pommie Mbangwa who said a full review of Hardik’s period is inevitable now. MI are languishing at 9th spot in the 10-team points table so the ‘must-win’ phase has arrived too early. The team has only won two of their eight games and their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.

A Steep Climb Ahead

Road to redemption for the Mumbai-based franchise doesn’t get any easier. They next face a high-octane “El Clasico” against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium this Saturday, 2 May.

Chepauk has been a fortress for CSK over the years and if there is a team that can make things difficult for a team low on confidence, it is the one playing them in a must-win situation. “The rest of this season, for Hardik, is no longer just about points; it is a battle for his future with the franchise. If the results don’t turn around immediately, the 2026 season could well be the last chapter of the Hardik Pandya-Mumbai Indians reunion.

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