Delhi Horror: Three Children, Aged 8 To 10, Drown While Bathing In An Artificial Pond At A Golf Course Construction Site In Dwarka; Probe Underway

Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Thursday morning, where three young children lost their lives after drowning in a pond inside a golf course premises. The victims, believed to be between 8 and 10 years old, were found submerged in the water body located in Sector 24.

Police said they received a PCR call around 7:07 am, following which a team from the local police station rushed to the spot along with emergency services, including the fire brigade.

Children Likely Entered Pond To Bathe

Moreover, the initial findings suggest the children may have entered the pond to bathe. Their clothes were found lying near the edge of the water, indicating they had stepped into the pond before the incident occurred.

Officials said all three were pulled out of the water with the help of fire department personnel, but by then, it was too late to save them.

Bodies Recovered, Identities Yet To Be Confirmed

Authorities confirmed that the children were declared dead after being retrieved from the pond. As of now, their identities have not been established, and efforts are underway to trace their families.

Police have also stated that no missing complaints matching the children’s description had been reported in the area at the time of filing the report.

Investigation Underway, Safety Concerns Raised

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and forensic teams have been called in to examine the site. Investigators are working to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the drowning.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at under-construction or restricted sites, especially where open water bodies pose a risk to children.

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