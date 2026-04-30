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Home > Business News > BahwanCyberTek Launches CloudXcel to Introduce AI-Driven Autonomous Cloud Engineering

BahwanCyberTek Launches CloudXcel to Introduce AI-Driven Autonomous Cloud Engineering

BahwanCyberTek Launches CloudXcel to Introduce AI-Driven Autonomous Cloud Engineering

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-04-30 16:15 IST

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BahwanCyberTek Launches CloudXcel to Introduce AI-Driven Autonomous Cloud Engineering

New Delhi [India], April 30: BahwanCyberTek (BCT), a global digital transformation and AI-driven technology solutions company, today announced the launch of CloudXcel, its unified platform designed to accelerate cloud adoption while ensuring governance, cost optimization, and architectural excellence at scale.

CloudXcel brings together cloud automation, governance, FinOps intelligence, and architecture validation into a single AI-powered portal. By combining Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), automation, continuous compliance checks, and AI-driven cloud optimization insights, the platform enables enterprises to modernize cloud environments faster while maintaining operational control and resilience. 

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As companies scale their cloud infrastructure, many struggle with fragmented tooling, limited cost visibility, and manual processes that slow down deployment and increase operational risk. CloudXcel addresses these challenges by automating the translation of cloud architecture into deployable infrastructure code, continuously analyzing infrastructure configurations, and identifying opportunities to optimize performance, cost, and security. 

“Cloud adoption has reached an inflection point where enterprises must move beyond simple migration toward intelligent cloud operations,” said Vish Srinivasan, CEO – Global Services Business. “With CloudXcel, we are embedding automation, AI-driven intelligence, and best-practice governance directly into the cloud lifecycle. This allows organizations to deploy faster, operate more efficiently, and continuously optimize their infrastructure while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.”

CloudXcel enables organizations to automate the generation of Infrastructure-as-Code from architecture designs, monitor cloud usage patterns, detect cost inefficiencies, and validate infrastructure against established security and architectural standards. The platform integrates cloud usage data, infrastructure configurations, and deployment scripts to provide actionable insights that help engineering teams maintain efficient and resilient cloud environments. 

“Many organizations today rely on multiple disconnected tools for cloud automation, cost management, and compliance,” said Vikas CR, Practice Head – Cloud, BCT. “CloudXcel brings these capabilities together in a single intelligent platform. It bridges the gap between architecture design and deployable infrastructure while continuously optimizing cloud environments for performance, cost, and governance.”

Designed for CIOs, CTOs, cloud architects, DevOps teams, and FinOps leaders, CloudXcel supports enterprises managing complex cloud environments across industries such as financial services, telecommunications, energy, manufacturing, and technology. 

CloudXcel is part of BCT’s growing portfolio of AI-led platforms and accelerators that help organizations modernize digital infrastructure and operate at scale. By embedding intelligent automation into cloud engineering and operations, BCT continues to strengthen its position as a strategic partner for enterprises navigating the next phase of digital transformation.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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BahwanCyberTek Launches CloudXcel to Introduce AI-Driven Autonomous Cloud Engineering
BahwanCyberTek Launches CloudXcel to Introduce AI-Driven Autonomous Cloud Engineering
BahwanCyberTek Launches CloudXcel to Introduce AI-Driven Autonomous Cloud Engineering
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