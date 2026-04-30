iQOO Neo 10 Introduces New ‘Alpine White’ & ‘Asphalt Black’ Colours—Check Specs, Price, Availability

Chinese smartphone company iQOO has introduced two new colours of iQOO Neo 10. The new shades consist of Alpine White and Asphalt Black. The handset was originally launched in May last year; the tech manufacturing company has been teasing these variants and confirmed earlier that they will be introduced as Amazon Special Editions. The device is positioned in the mid-range segment, and it was previously available in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome. The new colour options will go on sale through Amazon on 5th May 2026.

iQOO Neo 10 features and specifications

The iQOO Neo 10 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 5,500 nits. The display and device are further protected by military-grade drop resistance.

Two Colours , Two Personalities

Let us talk about what makes these new shades interesting. The Alpine White variant comes with a cool-toned finish and clean aesthetics, giving it a minimal yet premium look that appeals to users who prefer sophistication with subtlety. The Asphalt Black, on the other hand, is crafted for those who want a bold and aggressive vibe, inspired by racing circuits and speed. So whether you like your phone to look sharp and understated or tough and gamer-forward, there is now a pick for you.

Camera, Battery and Software

On the camera front, the Neo 10 packs a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor with OIS support, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 32-megapixel front camera. That is a solid setup for a phone at this price point. The handset is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and carries an IP65-rated dust and splash-resistant build. On the software side, it runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, and iQOO has promised three major Android upgrades and four years of security patches. That is a reassuring commitment for buyers thinking long-term.

Price and What It Means

The Alpine White and Asphalt Black variants are priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB plus 256GB option, and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB plus 256GB variant. There is also an added incentive for card users, with an instant discount of Rs 3,000 available on Axis Bank and SBI cards.

There is also a bigger picture here worth noting. Reports suggest that iQOO may skip the Neo 11 in India entirely for 2026, with memory chip costs and portfolio overlap being cited as possible reasons. If that turns out to be true, this colour refresh is not just about giving buyers more options. It is about keeping the Neo 10 alive and relevant on shelves for longer. And honestly, given how capable the phone still is, that is not a bad thing at all.