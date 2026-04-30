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Home > Business News > Spiritual Guide Dr. Sohini Sastri Expands Holistic Life Coaching Practice

Spiritual Guide Dr. Sohini Sastri Expands Holistic Life Coaching Practice

Spiritual Guide Dr. Sohini Sastri Expands Holistic Life Coaching Practice

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-04-30 18:00 IST

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Spiritual Guide Dr. Sohini Sastri Expands Holistic Life Coaching Practice

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 30: Dr. Sohini Sastri, a two-time President Award-winning spiritual guide, has emerged as a leading voice in Vedic philosophy, combining traditional wisdom with a modern, compassionate approach to life guidance.

With over two decades of experience in spiritual sciences, she is widely recognised for her insights and her work as a life coach, guiding individuals to make informed decisions across personal and professional spheres.

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Dr. Sastri holds a Master’s degree and a PhD in Political Science, along with an Honorary DLitt and a Grand PhD in Astrology from National American University. Her work reflects a sustained engagement in mentorship and advisory roles across diverse domains.

Specialising in the Krishnamurti Paddhati system, her expertise extends to numerology, Vastu Shastra, colour therapy and gemstone consultation. Her approach integrates spiritual understanding with practical life coaching, addressing areas such as career, relationships, health and education.

A recipient of several national honours, she has also advised high-profile individuals, including industrialists and personalities from the film industry.

Dr Sastri has authored several books, including A Complete Guide to Astrology, Handbook of Corporate and Professional Astrology, Career Astrology Made Easy, Astrology and Medical Science, and the Bengali title Sampurno Aloke Jyotishshastra o Dr Sohini Shastri. Her upcoming book, The Seven Chakras & Mantras: Unlocking the Energy Within for Soul Healing and Life Balance, is expected to further expand her work in holistic healing.

She is also the founder of the Sohini Sastri Foundation, which works towards the upliftment of underprivileged women and children. Her initiatives include COVID-19 relief efforts, mental health support for frontline workers and anti-drug awareness campaigns.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sastri said, “Think one step at a time, keep your calm, meditate, and do something meaningful for society. When you move forward with intention, you begin to realise that the universe is working with you.”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Spiritual Guide Dr. Sohini Sastri Expands Holistic Life Coaching Practice

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Spiritual Guide Dr. Sohini Sastri Expands Holistic Life Coaching Practice
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