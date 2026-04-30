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Home > Uncategorized > What Delhi HC Order Means For Priya Sachdev: How Massive Is The Setback As Court Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Bank Accounts, Issues Relief To Karisma Kapoor

What Delhi HC Order Means For Priya Sachdev: How Massive Is The Setback As Court Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Bank Accounts, Issues Relief To Karisma Kapoor

The Delhi High Court has restrained Priya Sachdev Kapur from dealing with the assets of Sunjay Kapur, freezing key bank accounts, foreign holdings, and cryptocurrencies.

What Delhi HC Order Means for Priya Sachdev (Image: X)
What Delhi HC Order Means for Priya Sachdev (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 16:10 IST

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What Delhi HC Order Means For Priya Sachdev: How Massive Is The Setback As Court Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Bank Accounts, Issues Relief To Karisma Kapoor

A major positive for Karisma Kapoor’s kids is that they will receive some interim benefits from the Delhi High Court’s recent decision in their long-running war over the late Sanjay Kapur’s (Karishma’s ex-husband) assets. The High Court extended an interim injunction against Priya Sachdev, Sanjay’s third wife, from creating any rights for third parties on the assets. This brings a swift and substantial blow to Priya Sachdev.

Reports say that the order was issued after Sanjay’s kids asked the Court to grant the order because they were improperly excluded from participating in the estate after Sanjay passed away suddenly in June 2025 in the UK. Their mother, Karisma, represented them in this proceeding. They alleged that Priya was trying to take full control of Sanjay’s estate.

Sanjay Kapur Case: Assets Frozen And Court Steps In

As per reports, one of the most significant impacts of the Court’s decision is that all of Sanjay’s key financial assets are now effectively frozen. The Court noted that assets are not to be depleted. It also indicated that there had been a prima facie case established for an interim injunction with respect to the assets.

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The Court then prevented the use of or access to any of Sanjay’s foreign bank accounts or cryptocurrencies, thereby restricting Priya’s access to funds. the purpose of these steps is to ensure that Sanjay’s estate is preserved during the mailing legal action.

Sanjay Kapur Dispute: Bank Accounts And Withdrawals Restricted

In addition, the Court has imposed further restrictions upon Priya Kapur with regard to withdrawing funds from her three bank accounts in two banks in India. The Court permitted Priya to access only her funds from these accounts for the purpose of discharging her obligations as sanctioned by the divorce decree between Sanjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor to support the children of the parties.

As per Bar and Bench, Justice Jyoti Singh stated, “I have restrained from withdrawing money from three bank accounts of the two Indian banks, save and accept to the extent of discharging liabilities towards the children, under the degree of divorce between the deceased and the mother of the children.”

The Validity of Sanjay’s Will Will Be Determined at Trial

The main issue in this case is a March 21, 2025 will that allegedly bequeaths all of Sanjay Kapur’s personal property to Priya Kapur. However, the Court also noted that both Karisma Kapoor and Rani Kapur, Sanjay’s mother, have raised questions regarding the authenticity of this document.

Justice Singh stated that Priya Kapur must establish that there is no doubt regarding the authenticity of the March 21, 2025 will and, that whether that will is genuine will need to be determined at trial. Given that a trial would take time, the Court ordered that Sanjay Kapur’s assets will be preserved in the meantime.

Sanjay Kapur Companies: Restrictions On Shares And Assets

The Court also issued a substantial limitation on Priya Kapur’s ability to alienate, transfer, pledge or otherwise change the equity or share ownership of Sanjay Kapur’s Indian business holdings. Thus, Priya will not be able to effect any kind of structural or financial change to the businesses associated with his estate.

Reports say that Justice Singh further added that “I have restrained her from withdrawing the provident fund amount, something that was consented to. I have also restrained her from alienating personal effects, artwork, etc., which too was consented to,” thereby further restricting Priya Kapur’s ability to control the movable assets of Sanjay Kapur’s estate.

Children of Sanjay Kapur Claim Forged Will

Reports say that the allegations against Priya Kapur that have caused this litigation to arise were initiated by the children of Sanjay Kapur, who allege that Priya Kapur forged the will and has sought to “usurp full control of the estate”, excluding the other legal heirs from their legal rights to the estate.

In addition to the foregoing, the children of Sanjay Kapur allege that Priya Kapur and her two associates, Dinesh Agarwal and Nitin Sharma, conspired to withhold the existence of the will for over seven weeks prior to its disclosure to all parties during a family meeting on July 30, 2025.

Sanjay Kapur Legal Fight: Claims, Denials And Court Relief

As per Bar and Bench, the plaintiffs, the children of Sanjay Kapur, filed a lawsuit against Mrs. Priya Kapur requesting that the Court find them to be Class I heirs, entitled to 1/5th of Sanjay Kapur’s estate. They also sought an interim order preventing any dissipation of Mrs. Priya Kapur’s personal assets until the dispute was resolved, which has been granted in part.

Mrs. Priya Kapur has affirmed all allegations against her. She has submitted that the Will is valid and asserts that the allegations of forgery are false. In addition, her attorney stated that the errors contained in the Will do not render it invalid, and that the plaintiffs had previously received distributions from the Kapur family trust.

As per reports, Senior Counsel Rajiv Nayar, who represents Mrs. Priya Kapur, argued that the narrative of the defendants is misleading. He stated it is untrue that she maintained a cordial relationship with Sanjay Kapur during or after their marriage, which ended in an acrimonious divorce, and that after her divorce, she has had no contact with him.

Senior Counsel Mahesh Jethmalani represents the plaintiffs and was assisted by Saurav Agrawal, Ravi Sharma, and Akhil Sachar. The defendants also retained Lexster Law LLP and had the assistance of Mr. Shantanu Agrawal and a large team of attorneys.

Priya Kapur and her minor son were represented by Senior Advocates Rajiv Nayar, Akhil Sibal and Shyel Trehan, with Bahuguna Law Associates leading the briefing team. After hearing both sides in detail, the Court granted interim relief, making it clear that the assets of Sanjay Kapur must remain protected until the case is fully decided.

Also Read: Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle Update: Delhi HC’s Big Relief For Karisma Kapoor’s Children And Rani Kapur, Restrains Priya Sachdev From..   

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Tags: home-hero-pos-13sunjay kapurSunjay Kapur Casesunjay kapur will

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What Delhi HC Order Means For Priya Sachdev: How Massive Is The Setback As Court Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Bank Accounts, Issues Relief To Karisma Kapoor

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What Delhi HC Order Means For Priya Sachdev: How Massive Is The Setback As Court Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Bank Accounts, Issues Relief To Karisma Kapoor
What Delhi HC Order Means For Priya Sachdev: How Massive Is The Setback As Court Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Bank Accounts, Issues Relief To Karisma Kapoor
What Delhi HC Order Means For Priya Sachdev: How Massive Is The Setback As Court Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Bank Accounts, Issues Relief To Karisma Kapoor
What Delhi HC Order Means For Priya Sachdev: How Massive Is The Setback As Court Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Bank Accounts, Issues Relief To Karisma Kapoor

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