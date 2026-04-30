Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Targets US: Calls Persian Gulf ‘Divine Blessing’, Vows To ‘Eliminate Hostile Enemy’s Abuses’ In Strait Of Hormuz

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday said that Tehran will ensure security in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and respond to what he called hostile activities in the region. His remarks come amid rising geopolitical tensions following Iran’s recent confrontation with the United States and the ongoing power struggle over influence in the key waterway.

In a message issued by Iran’s state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on the occasion of Persian Gulf Day, Khamenei underlined the geopolitical and economic importance of the Persian Gulf. He described it as a “divine blessing” that has shaped regional identity and serves as a key route for global trade through the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

Strait of Hormuz Security And Regional Tensions

“A blessing beyond a body of water that has shaped part of our identity and civilisation and, in addition to being a point of connection between nations, has created a vital and unique path for the global economy in the Strait of Hormuz and then the Sea of Oman,” Khamenei said.

“This strategic capital has aroused the greed of many devils in past centuries, and the history of repeated aggressions by European and American foreigners, insecurities, losses, and numerous threats to the countries of the region are just a corner of the sinister plans of the world’s arrogant powers against the inhabitants of the Persian Gulf region,” he added.

Criticism Of Western Presence In The Gulf

Khamenei accused Western powers, especially the United States, of destabilising the region. He claimed that foreign military presence has historically led to insecurity and conflict, and said recent developments show that external actors are unable to ensure stability in the Gulf. He also stressed Iran’s intention to play a leading role in protecting maritime routes.

He pointed to what he described as a turning point after the Islamic Revolution, saying Iran has continuously resisted foreign influence from Portuguese and Dutch colonial forces to British and American involvement.

Islamic Revolution And Resistance Narrative

“The Islamic Revolution was the turning point of these resistances in cutting off the hands of the arrogant powers from the Persian Gulf region, and today, two months after the largest military campaign and aggression by the world’s bullies in the region and the shameful failure of America in its plan, a new chapter is emerging for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” the Supreme Leader said.

“With practical gratitude for the blessing of implementing management of the Strait of Hormuz, Islamic Iran will secure the Persian Gulf region and eliminate the hostile enemy’s abuses of this waterway. The legal rules and implementation of the new management of the Strait of Hormuz will bring comfort and progress to the benefit of all the nations of the region, and its economic benefits will make the hearts of the nations happy; God willing, even if the infidels hate it,” he added.

Persian Gulf Day And Historical Significance

Persian Gulf Day, observed every year on April 30 in Iran, marks a historic victory over colonial forces and is often used to highlight themes of national sovereignty linked to the Gulf and its waterways.

The day commemorates the defeat of Portuguese forces on Hormuz Island in 1622. According to Press TV, Iranian ruler Abbas I led forces that expelled the Portuguese, ending a two-decade conflict and nearly a century of foreign control over the Persian Gulf.

(With inputs from ANI)

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