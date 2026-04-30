Has Etihad Airways Sacked 15 Pakistanis In UAE? Reports Claim Employees Told To Exit In 48-Hour

Reports from several independent journalists from Pakistan are emerging claiming that Etihad Airways has abruptly terminated the services of 15 Pakistani workers in its hangar in UAE. Several posts on X, including by journalists claimed that one of the terminated employee was with the airline for over 18 years. The reports added that the employees were summoned to the immigration office and instructed to leave the UAE within 48 hours. One Pakistani analyst and digital expert shared a report by Pakistani journalist Kamran Yousaf on the crisis. Social media user Habibullah Khan claimed that the reports are valid and the 48 hour ultimatum by the Etihad Airways is affecting the Shias and Pakistanis. He claimed the airline leadership is starting from the ‘lower rungs and will steadily move up.’

However, NewsX could not independently verify the reports. Statement from the Etihad Airways is awaited and copy will be updated accordingly.

Social Media Reacts To Reports Of UAE’s Etihad Airways Terminating Pakistani Employees

One social media user on X reacted to the alleged report saying that UAE wants to become Indian & Israeli base in the gulf. He called the move ‘very unfortunate’ and opined that it will have very damaging effect in the region.

Another social media wrote that UAE terminating the Pakistani employees quietly but deliberately by phasing out non essential roles.

“Saudis cannot help with this because their economy is already suffering,” the X user wrote.

What’s the catch here? Across the board Pakistanis ko nikal rahe ya just shias ko nikal rahe ya just unhe jinho nai recent conflict mai Iran ki favour mai social media posts ki?? https://t.co/HpfwxSobpl — Usama Zafar (@Usama7) April 30, 2026

Another X user pointed out the risks associated with UAE jobs for Pakistanis. He added that Indians are less precarious to job cuts in UAE than Pakistanis.

“UAE jobs always came with these risks, job security does not exist there. I have seen so many cases of people being thrown out summarily without prior information or notice. Usually Pakistani’s are first to go, compared to Indians or local Emiratis.

UAE jobs always came with these risks, job security does not exist there. I have seen so many cases of people being thrown out summarily without prior information or notice. Usually Pakistani’s are first to go, compared to Indians or local Emiratis. https://t.co/Fj9uecWZlF — Suhaib (@SuhaibAyaz2) April 30, 2026

However a Pakistani policy expert and businessman Ali K.Chishti claimed that the termination is not based on the nationality of the employees. He claimed that it is a regular layoff process at the the Etihad.

“I just checked. Etihad and other layoffs are related to aviation and tourism hits not nationality,” he added.

I just checked. Etihad and other layoffs are related to aviation and tourism hits not nationality. — Ali K.Chishti Official (@thewirepak) April 30, 2026

UAE Pakistan Relations Going Down The Spiral

The relations between the two countries have been breaking down in recent months. UAE first pulled out its investment in a Pakistani airport. Then few weeks ago, amid Iran US war, UAE asked Pakistan to pay the debts immediately. However, Saudi Arabia stepped in and said it wil provide $3 billion in additional support for Pakistan to help it bridge a multi-billion dollar gap in its finances linked to an upcoming debt repayment to the United Arab Emirates. The extra funding for Pakistan comes on top of Riyadh extending the rollover arrangement for an additional $5 billion deposit for a longer period, Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told reporters in Washington.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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