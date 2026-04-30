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Home > Middle east > Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Revealed: Dubai–Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi Airfares See Sharp Jump

Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Revealed: Dubai–Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi Airfares See Sharp Jump

Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday: Airfares between India and the UAE have surged ahead of Eid al-Adha 2026, with Dubai routes seeing sharp price hikes due to rising demand and fuel costs.

Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Revealed: Dubai–Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi Airfares See Sharp Jump

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 16:20 IST

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Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Revealed: Dubai–Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi Airfares See Sharp Jump

The current fuel crisis and high airfare costs for flights from Dubai to different locations have resulted in increased fare prices during May 26 to May 31 travel period. The current flight prices to Mumbai amount to Dh2,000 while Bengaluru flights cost Dh2,360 and New Delhi flights charge Dh2,110. 

When will EID al Adha Holidays Start in Dubai and across UAE?

According to current projections, the UAE’s Eid al-Adha vacations will start on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 (Arafat Day) and last for four days, from Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29, 2026.

Airfares from India to the UAE and vice versa have risen:

Flights from India to the UAE operate with one-way tickets priced between ₹13,788 and ₹16,633 for travel to Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. The main airlines Air India and IndiGo and Air Arabia and Etihad provide continuous flight operations.
Airfare between India and UAE to Kochi flights remains expensive because return tickets on some routes reach Dh4,114 according to travel operators who spoke to Khaleej Times. Airfare between India and UAE has reached high levels despite ongoing flight operations that are returning to their normal state.  Fares are currently about 30 to 35% higher than normal for April which is typically a low travel season. 
The ticket prices to Kerala airports have increased to between Dh2,940 and Dh3,300 at Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports while Mangalore fares have surged to Dh4,080. The GCC region offers affordable fares which include Riyadh at approximately Dh875 and both Bahrain and Muscat at approximately Dh1,100. 

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Kochi tickets for travel around May 1 have reached a maximum price of Dh4,114. The fare prices for Mumbai and Delhi routes stay lower because they cost between Dh1,000 and Dh1,500 on specific travel dates.

Fuel crisis adds pressure

The fuel crisis creates additional problems for the economy. The energy crisis drives up fares because it affects multiple energy sources beyond its current scope. The ongoing

When does Eid al-Adha end?

Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid al-Adha, is celebrated over a period of three days. If the festival begins at sunset on 27 May 2026 (subject to the sighting of the moon), the main days of celebration would fall on 28, 29, and 30 May 2026. Therefore, Eid al-Adha is expected to conclude on 30 May 2026.

What is Eid Salaah?

Eid Salaah refers to the special congregational prayer that Muslims perform during the festival of Eid al-Adha. The prayer functions as a religious expression of thankfulness to God which demonstrates authentic Islamic principles. Muslims gather for Eid prayers because they want to receive guidance in their faith-based life which they practice by following Prophet Ibrahim and obeying Allah (SWT). 

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Tags: airfares surge UAE IndiaDubai to India flightsEid al-Adha 2026Eid al-Adha travel rushUAE holiday dates

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Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Revealed: Dubai–Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi Airfares See Sharp Jump

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Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Revealed: Dubai–Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi Airfares See Sharp Jump

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Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Revealed: Dubai–Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi Airfares See Sharp Jump
Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Revealed: Dubai–Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi Airfares See Sharp Jump
Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Revealed: Dubai–Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi Airfares See Sharp Jump
Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Revealed: Dubai–Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi Airfares See Sharp Jump

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