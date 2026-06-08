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Home > Middle east > Iran Shuts Down Strait of Hormuz And Bab el-Mandab, Reveals Next Big Move As They Declare Israeli Ships Legitimate Military Targets

Iran Shuts Down Strait of Hormuz And Bab el-Mandab, Reveals Next Big Move As They Declare Israeli Ships Legitimate Military Targets

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated after Iran-linked officials threatened tighter control over the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandab.

Iran says it has fully closed Bab el-Mandab Strait following Israeli strikes (IMAGE: X)
Iran says it has fully closed Bab el-Mandab Strait following Israeli strikes (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 16:26 IST

US-IRAN WAR: Iran says it’s closed off the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandab. Word from someone close to Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, passed along by state media, is that Iran’s next step will be hitting oil and energy sites in U.S.-friendly Gulf countries. They’re saying this is payback for Israel’s strike on the Mahshahr petrochemical complex. Ali Akbar Velayati, who advises Mojtaba Khamenei, the new supreme leader, came out and warned that the “resistance axis” can shut down both Bab al-Mandab and the Strait of Hormuz if things get hotter in the region.

Iran shuts down Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandab

Ali Akbar Velayati posted on X, “Just because Bab al-Mandab feels secure today doesn’t mean you should misjudge. The resistance is ready to lock down both passages. It’s your call: stop the nonsense, or face strict control over the straits.”

On top of that, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants announced a new attack on Israel on Monday, June 8, and said ships linked to Israel are again fair game in the Red Sea. That puts the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the narrow Bab al-Mandab Strait that connects them all at immediate risk.

Where is Bab al-Mandab Strait located?

The Bab al-Mandeb Strait is an important choke point in the world for shipping trade between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. It is crucial for international trade and energy security as it is the necessary southern route to the Suez Canal of Egypt.

Global Trade & Container Traffic: About 10 – 12% of the world’s trade and approximately a quarter of the world’s container traffic travel through the strait. 

Why is Bab al-Mandeb Strait important?

This route is used by goods transport between Asia, Europe and the Americas. It is one of the most critical corridors for the transport of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products in the world. The strait is a vital passage for millions of barrels of oil to pass through each day from the Persian Gulf to international markets. The strait is extremely narrow (only 29 km wide at its narrowest point) and therefore very vulnerable to disruption. 

When blocked or under threat, e.g. in regional conflicts, ships must circle around the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa. This detour puts 10 to 14 days of transit time on the bills, which increases fuel, insurance and freight expenses.

ALSO READ: Maritime Crisis in Arabian Sea: Vessel With 24 Indian Crew Members Attacked, Faces Sinking Risk    

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Iran Shuts Down Strait of Hormuz And Bab el-Mandab, Reveals Next Big Move As They Declare Israeli Ships Legitimate Military Targets
Tags: Bab el Mandeb Straithome-hero-pos-1latest middle east newslatest trending newsstrait of hormuzUS Iran war

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Iran Shuts Down Strait of Hormuz And Bab el-Mandab, Reveals Next Big Move As They Declare Israeli Ships Legitimate Military Targets
Iran Shuts Down Strait of Hormuz And Bab el-Mandab, Reveals Next Big Move As They Declare Israeli Ships Legitimate Military Targets
Iran Shuts Down Strait of Hormuz And Bab el-Mandab, Reveals Next Big Move As They Declare Israeli Ships Legitimate Military Targets
Iran Shuts Down Strait of Hormuz And Bab el-Mandab, Reveals Next Big Move As They Declare Israeli Ships Legitimate Military Targets

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