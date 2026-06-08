India Issues Fresh Iran Travel Advisory: No Travel, Leave Immediately – What Indian Citizens Must Know

India has issued a fresh travel advisory for Iran due to the ongoing war crisis in the region. The Embassy has urged Indian nationals living in Iran to avoid all travel to the country. It has advised citizens to leave the country using available means of transport. The advisory comes in view of the latest developments in the region. In a notice issued on June 8, the embassy said it was reiterating its earlier advice to all Indians to avoid any travel to Iran.

The statement issued on X reads, “In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran.”

The embassy also advised Indians already in Iran to leave the country through available means of transport. It said: “Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport.”



Israel Strikes Iran After Missile Attack From Tehran

On Monday, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) hit military targets inside Iran. The latest exchange is the first direct confrontation between the two sides since a temporary ceasefire that took effect on April 8. The escalation began on Sunday when Iran launched a missile strike on Israel after Tehran had earlier warned of action in response to repeated attacks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Lebanon. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later claimed responsibility for at least one ballistic missile strike targeting the Ramat David air base in northern Israel, according to state media reports. Iran, meanwhile, has closed its airspace around Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport after Israeli attack.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage inside Israel, the country moved into high alert mode amid expectations of further escalation.

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