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Home > World News > World Trade At Risk: Houthis Shut Bab el-Mandeb Strait To Israeli Ships, Warn of Military Action

World Trade At Risk: Houthis Shut Bab el-Mandeb Strait To Israeli Ships, Warn of Military Action

The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed that the Bab el-Mandeb Strait has been “completely closed” to Israeli maritime traffic. Reports also state that both the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz are now being described as fully closed to Israeli shipping. The developments have intensified fears over global energy routes passing through the Red Sea and nearby chokepoints.

Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz reportedly closed to Israeli ships. Photo: AI
Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz reportedly closed to Israeli ships. Photo: AI

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 13:39 IST

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait has been declared “completely closed” to Israeli maritime traffic in the Red Sea, according to reports attributing statements to the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, which controls large parts of the country. As reported by Sputnik India, both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait have now been described as fully closed to Israel. The reports cite Houthis saying that they have imposed a strict ban on Israeli ships navigating the Red Sea, framing the move as part of their response to what they called “American-Israeli aggression.”

In an official statement issued on Monday, the group said, “We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea.”

They further warned, “We consider all enemy movements to be legitimate military targets for our Armed Forces.”

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The Houthis also described Israeli vessels as “legitimate military targets.”

World’s Most Important Maritime Chokepoints Now Closed For Israel

The developments place two of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints under heightened pressure for Israel. Together, the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb carry approximately 30% of global seaborne oil trade, much of it destined for regional economies.

Any disruption in these waterways is widely viewed as having significant implications for global energy flows and shipping routes.

Earlier, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader reportedly warned of the possibility of shutting down both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb simultaneously.

The advisor stated, “The resistance circles have the capability to lock down both waterways; the choice is yours: Stop the folly or enter a balanced regulation of the 2 straits!”

The statement was seen as a direct warning regarding the strategic leverage held over global maritime routes.

Why Bab el-Mandeb Matters

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, often translated from Arabic as the “Gate of Tears,” is a crucial global maritime chokepoint where trade routes, energy shipments, and geopolitical interests intersect. Geographically, it lies between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula and Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa. It connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, which then opens into the Indian Ocean.

This positioning makes it a critical gateway to the Suez Canal, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

Iran-Israel War Resumes?

The latest maritime escalation comes alongside continued military exchanges between Israel and Iran.

Israeli Defence Forces conducted strikes on military targets inside Iran early Monday in response to a missile attack launched by Iran on Sunday night. This marks a renewed phase of hostilities between the two sides, following a temporary ceasefire that had taken effect on April 8.

According to reports, Israel said it struck a petrochemical facility in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran. At the same time, Israeli forces warned that a third wave of missiles had been launched from Iran since Monday morning.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen also claimed responsibility for firing missiles toward Israel while simultaneously announcing a complete ban on Israeli shipping through the Red Sea.

The group reiterated, “We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea.”

Also Read: Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates

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World Trade At Risk: Houthis Shut Bab el-Mandeb Strait To Israeli Ships, Warn of Military Action
Tags: Bab el Mandeb StraithouthisIran US Warisraelstrait of hormuzYemen

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World Trade At Risk: Houthis Shut Bab el-Mandeb Strait To Israeli Ships, Warn of Military Action

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World Trade At Risk: Houthis Shut Bab el-Mandeb Strait To Israeli Ships, Warn of Military Action
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