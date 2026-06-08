Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Tells Netanyahu To Stop As Israel Strikes Iran, Tehran Issues Fresh Threat

Israel strikes Iran as Trump urges restraint; Tehran warns of Bab al-Mandab action, putting ceasefire at risk. Photo: AI

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Israel said it carried out attacks on military targets in western and central Iran after intercepting multiple waves of missiles fired by Tehran. Several loud explosions were reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran. The latest exchange of attacks has further strained an already fragile ceasefire. US President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refrain from launching a retaliatory strike against Iran, according to reports citing a senior US official. Trump had earlier told the Financial Times that Israel would be required to accept any agreement reached between Washington and Tehran.

“I call all the shots,” Trump said.

Speaking separately to Fox News, Trump said the Iranian missile attacks were “certainly not going to help” ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. He also urged Tehran to return to diplomatic talks.

“Get back to the table and make a deal,” Trump said.

No US Approval for Israeli Strike in Lebanon

According to reports, Washington had not given Israel any “green light” for the strike carried out in Beirut on Sunday.

According to the reports, Trump and Netanyahu discussed the situation during a phone call in which the US president sought to prevent further escalation.

Trump asked Netanyahu not to intensify the conflict because the United States was “close to doing something good in terms of a deal” with Iran. However, Netanyahu reportedly resisted the request before ultimately “pseudo agreeing” to it, the official said.

“We think the president bought a little bit of time. He is pretty adamant that we are close to a deal with Iran. I don’t think anything is imminent in terms of an Israeli strike,” the official was quoted as saying.

Iran Warns of Closing Bab al-Mandab Strait

Meanwhile, Iran signalled that it could respond to further Israeli escalation by targeting a key shipping route in the Middle East. According to Iranian state-run media, Ali Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, warned that Tehran could block the Bab al-Mandab Strait if Israeli attacks continue to intensify.

The warning came after Israel threatened to deliver a “powerful” response to what it said was a wave of missiles launched from Iran.

Ceasefire Under Strain

The latest round of strikes has placed the already fragile ceasefire under renewed strain as the regional conflict entered its 100th day. Tehran’s missile attacks followed repeated warnings that it would respond to Israeli actions in Lebanon. Israel has continued conducting attacks in Lebanon, while Iran has maintained that preserving the ceasefire there is essential for securing a peace agreement with the United States.

On Sunday, Israel carried out strikes on the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, catching residents by surprise as no prior warning was issued.

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