Stocks To Watch Today June 8: Rajesh Exports, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Infra, Tata Motors, LIC, Zee, NTPC And Other In Focus Today

Stock To Watch Today, June 8, 2026: Dalal Street is likely to have a cautious start to the week as rising tensions between Israel and Iran continue to rattle the global markets. GIFT Nifty points to a sharp gap down opening, and higher crude oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty will keep investors cautious. Several stocks could witness action today on the back of stake deals, fundraising plans, project updates and other key corporate developments in the weak market mood. Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions, Tata Motors, LIC, Zed Entertainment, NTPC, Rajesh Exports and H.G. Infra Engineering are among the stocks that could see action today.

OMCs (IOCL, BPCL, HPCL)

Domestic LPG prices increased Rs 29 per cylinder and Oil marketing companies could stay under pressure. The hike is intended to help offset losses due to high global

energy prices.

Rajesh Exports

Rajesh Exports said it will resubmit documents to SEBI after saying the regulator wrongly considered EBITDA as revenue. The company’s benefits from the ACC battery PLI also have some uncertainty.

H.G. Infra Engineering

The company has received a provisional completion certificate for its Rs 4,970.99 crore project and will be able to commence commercial operations, further adding to its track record of executing infrastructure projects.

Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment will be in focus, as its board will meet on June 10 to consider raising funds through equity shares or convertible securities.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors reaffirmed its commitment to electrification and hydrogen power for commercial vehicles. Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said clean mobility, changes in supply chains and introduction of AI were key growth areas in the future.

Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infra has petitioned the regulators to revisit the trading restrictions in the insolvency surveillance mechanism, saying it adversely impacts price discovery and shareholders by restricting it to once a week.

Embassy Developments

The realty firm is aiming for Rs 8,000 crore of sales bookings in the current fiscal driven by strong housing demand and its expanding portfolio of residential projects.

Tata Steel Ltd.

Tata Steel’s UK low-carbon steel project could be delayed by six to eight months because it cannot get access to electricity for its electric arc furnace plant.

LIC

LIC is talking to regulators to create more opportunities for long-term investments as inflows into annuity products increase, indicating a greater appetite for guaranteed retirement income solutions.

Adani Enterprises & Adani Energy Solutions

SBI Mutual Fund bought shares worth Rs 5,747 crore in both Adani Group companies through block deals. GQG Partners reduced its stake.

ixigo (Le Travenues Technology)

Travel platform ixigo has approved the acquisition of a 54.66% stake in Brevistay for Rs 65.69 crore to expand its presence in the hotel and accommodation segment.

NTPC

NTPC has floated tenders for technology companies to improve flexibility in thermal power plants to efficiently integrate renewable energy into India’s power grid.

Avanti Feeds & Apex Frozen Foods

The government has set a target of $30 billion worth of seafood exports in 5 years’ time, as compared to $8.5 billion now. It will be interesting to see if seafood-related stocks get some love.

Alembic Pharma Ltd.

As part of its international growth strategy, Alembic Pharma has entered into an agreement to acquire a 45% stake in a newly formed Canadian company.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd

The liquor maker announced a leadership change. Amar Sinha will take over as managing director after the resignation of Alok Gupta.

Creative Newtech

The company and its consortium partner have received an advance work order worth Rs 3,194.83 crore from BSNL for the BharatNet project in Odisha.

EMS

EMS has won an Rs 102.8 crore water infrastructure project from UP Jal Nigam as the lowest bidder in the tender.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

The deal boosts the order pipeline. Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with TERI for a 250-hectare ecological restoration project in Rajasthan.

Lenskart Solutions

Viridian Asia Opportunities Master Fund acquired a 0.1% stake in Lenskart through a block deal worth Rs 96.42 crore, and the company will continue to be in the limelight.

Pine Labs

Shares may come under scanner as Invesco Developing Markets Fund sold its 0.68% stake in the company through a block deal worth Rs 115.11 crore.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery

An additional 0.5% acquisition by promoter P N Gadgil & Sons shows faith in the future growth of the company.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund acquired a 0.74% stake in Sterlite Technologies through a block deal worth Rs 225.86 crore, attracting investors’ eyes.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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