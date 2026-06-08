Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex Tanks 800 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,150

Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Indian equity benchmarks opened on a weak note on Monday, extending last week’s trend as investors reacted to rising tensions in the Middle East and negative global cues. Selling was visible from the get-go, with the Sensex falling nearly 800 points and the Nifty 50 slipping below the 23,150 mark in early trade. Most sectors were in the red, with a few defensives like pharma bucking the trend as investors rushed to reduce exposure amid uncertainty, and risk-off sentiment was seen across broader markets in Dalal Street.

Sensex and Nifty open in the red

The BSE Sensex opened at 73,421.61 points versus a closing of 74,243.34 on Friday and declined to a low of 73,318.94 in the first 30 minutes of trade. As of 9:20 AM, it was down more than 1% or over 800 points at 73,437 points. The NSE Nifty 50 index opened lower at 23,080.70 against 23,366.70 Friday and traded around 23,117 points, down more than 1 per cent. It fell to 23,070.15 during the early session. This autumn is a sign of traders’ careful approach in the first trades and their attention to crude oil prices and world events.

Selling spreads into wider markets

The pressure was everywhere in the market. Broader market measures also declined.

Index Change Nifty Next 50 -1.09% Nifty Midcap 100 -0.89% Nifty Smallcap 100 -0.74% Nifty 500 -1.00% Nifty Total Market Index -0.99%

The broad-based fall suggests sentiment remains fragile across market segments.

Fall led by IT, realty and metal stocks

The technology sector stocks were still under pressure sectorally. The Nifty IT index was one of the biggest losers, down almost 1.8%.

Other notable stragglers were:

Sectoral Index Change Nifty Realty -1.87% Nifty Metal -1.58% Nifty Auto -1.37% Nifty Oil & Gas -1.12% Nifty Financial Services -0.78%

On the positive side, defensive pockets attracted buying interest:

Sectoral Index Change Nifty Pharma +0.56% Nifty Healthcare +0.44% Nifty Media +0.74% Nifty PSU Bank +0.08%

TCS, Tata Steel, M&M among top drags

Heavyweight stocks added to the market’s weakness in early trade. Among the major losers on the Sensex pack were:

Stock Change Tata Steel -2.30% Mahindra & Mahindra -2.13% TCS -1.91% Eternal -1.85% IndiGo -1.82% Asian Paints -1.61% Bajaj Finance -1.59% Infosys -1.57%

Meanwhile, Sun Pharma was among the few gainers, up almost 1%, and Axis Bank managed to hold marginal gains.

What investors need to watch today

Nifty has again hit an important support zone of 23,100-23,150. Traders would be watching if the benchmark can maintain these levels through the session. A clean break below last week’s low could spur more selling pressure, while steadiness in global markets could help benchmarks claw back some of the early losses.

For now, the bears are firmly in control of the opening bell, with risk aversion dominating sentiment across sectors and market capitalisation segments.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today June 8: Rajesh Exports, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Infra, Tata Motors, LIC, Zee, NTPC And Other In Focus Today