Gold and Silver Rate Today (8 June 2026): Gold Falls at Rs 1,52,750, Silver Below ₹2.75 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai

Gold rate today: Gold and silver prices saw a small decline on June 8, 2026 giving some relief to buyers who’ve been monitoring precious metal rates. The 24-carat gold price eased to roughly Rs 1.52 lakh per 10 grams whereas silver dipped below Rs 2.75 lakh per kilogram. This drop comes amid weakness in global gold markets with possible US interest rate hikes dampening investor mood. Check the latest gold and silver rates in major cities including Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and others.
Gold Rate Today in India
Gold prices moved a little lower in early trading on Monday with 24 carat gold slipping by Rs 10 to Rs 1,52,720 per 10 grams as per GoodReturns. The price of 22 carat gold also dropped by Rs 10 and 10 grams are now being sold at Rs 1,39,990.
If we look across main cities, 24 carat gold was marked at Rs 1,52,720 per 10 grams in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, though in Chennai it was a bit higher at ₹1,54,900. In Delhi, 24-carat gold traded around ₹1,55,900 per 10 grams.
Meanwhile, global gold prices kept easing as spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $4,321.49 per ounce after it had already dropped by almost 3 per cent on Friday. The drop happened as US jobs data came in stronger than expected which then boosted the belief that interest rates could stay elevated for longer.
Silver Rate Today in India
Silver prices in India also drifted down by Rs 100 so the rate for 1 kg is now stands at Rs 2,74,900. The price of one kilogram of silver is Rs 2,64,900 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai is Rs 2,69,900.
Spot silver dipped 0.4 percent to $67.52 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2 percent to $1,773.69, while palladium climbed 0.5 percent to $1,231.51.
Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore
|
City
|
24K Gold (₹/gm)
|
22K Gold (₹/gm)
|
18K Gold (₹/gm)
|
Chennai
|
₹15,349
|
₹14,070
|
₹11,795
|
Mumbai
|
₹15,169
|
₹13,905
|
₹11,377
|
Delhi
|
₹15,184
|
₹13,920
|
₹11,392
|
Kolkata
|
₹15,169
|
₹13,905
|
₹11,377
|
Bangalore
|
₹15,169
|
₹13,905
|
₹11,377
|
Hyderabad
|
₹15,169
|
₹13,905
|
₹11,377
|
Kerala
|
₹15,169
|
₹13,905
|
₹11,377
|
Pune
|
₹15,169
|
₹13,905
|
₹11,377
|
Vadodara
|
₹15,174
|
₹13,910
|
₹11,382
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹15,174
|
₹13,910
|
₹11,382
|
Jaipur
|
₹15,184
|
₹13,920
|
₹11,392
|
Lucknow
|
₹15,184
|
₹13,920
|
₹11,392
|
Coimbatore
|
₹15,349
|
₹14,070
|
₹11,795
|
Madurai
|
₹15,349
|
₹14,070
|
₹11,795
|
Vijayawada
|
₹15,169
|
₹13,905
|
₹11,377
|
Patna
|
₹15,174
|
₹13,910
|
₹11,382
|
Nagpur
|
₹15,169
|
₹13,905
|
₹11,377
|
Chandigarh
|
₹15,184
|
₹13,920
|
₹11,392
|
Surat
|
₹15,174
|
₹13,910
|
₹11,382
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹15,169
|
₹13,905
|
₹11,377
Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore
|
City
|
10 Gram Silver
|
100 Gram Silver
|
1 Kg Silver
|
Chennai
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Jaipur
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Lucknow
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Coimbatore
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Madurai
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Vijayawada
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Patna
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Nagpur
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Chandigarh
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Surat
|
₹2,600
|
₹26,000
|
₹2,60,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
Gold Rate in Dubai on 8 June 2026
|
Purity / Carat
|
Price per Gram (AED)
|
Price per Gram (INR)
|
Price per 10 Grams (INR)
|
24 Karat
|
AED 521.75
|
₹13,489.30
|
₹1,34,893.20
|
22 Karat
|
AED 483.00
|
₹12,487.50
|
₹1,24,874.80
|
21 Karat
|
AED 463.25
|
₹11,976.90
|
₹1,19,768.60
|
18 Karat
|
AED 397.00
|
₹10,264.00
|
₹1,02,640.40
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Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.