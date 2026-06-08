Gold and Silver Rate Today (8 June 2026): Gold Falls at Rs 1,52,750, Silver Below ₹2.75 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai

Gold rate today: Gold and silver prices saw a small decline on June 8, 2026 giving some relief to buyers who’ve been monitoring precious metal rates. The 24-carat gold price eased to roughly Rs 1.52 lakh per 10 grams whereas silver dipped below Rs 2.75 lakh per kilogram. This drop comes amid weakness in global gold markets with possible US interest rate hikes dampening investor mood. Check the latest gold and silver rates in major cities including Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and others.

Gold Rate Today in India

Gold prices moved a little lower in early trading on Monday with 24 carat gold slipping by Rs 10 to Rs 1,52,720 per 10 grams as per GoodReturns. The price of 22 carat gold also dropped by Rs 10 and 10 grams are now being sold at Rs 1,39,990.

If we look across main cities, 24 carat gold was marked at Rs 1,52,720 per 10 grams in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, though in Chennai it was a bit higher at ₹1,54,900. In Delhi, 24-carat gold traded around ₹1,55,900 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, global gold prices kept easing as spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $4,321.49 per ounce after it had already dropped by almost 3 per cent on Friday. The drop happened as US jobs data came in stronger than expected which then boosted the belief that interest rates could stay elevated for longer.

Silver Rate Today in India

Silver prices in India also drifted down by Rs 100 so the rate for 1 kg is now stands at Rs 2,74,900. The price of one kilogram of silver is Rs 2,64,900 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai is Rs 2,69,900.

Spot silver dipped 0.4 percent to $67.52 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2 percent to $1,773.69, while palladium climbed 0.5 percent to $1,231.51.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore

City 24K Gold (₹/gm) 22K Gold (₹/gm) 18K Gold (₹/gm) Chennai ₹15,349 ₹14,070 ₹11,795 Mumbai ₹15,169 ₹13,905 ₹11,377 Delhi ₹15,184 ₹13,920 ₹11,392 Kolkata ₹15,169 ₹13,905 ₹11,377 Bangalore ₹15,169 ₹13,905 ₹11,377 Hyderabad ₹15,169 ₹13,905 ₹11,377 Kerala ₹15,169 ₹13,905 ₹11,377 Pune ₹15,169 ₹13,905 ₹11,377 Vadodara ₹15,174 ₹13,910 ₹11,382 Ahmedabad ₹15,174 ₹13,910 ₹11,382 Jaipur ₹15,184 ₹13,920 ₹11,392 Lucknow ₹15,184 ₹13,920 ₹11,392 Coimbatore ₹15,349 ₹14,070 ₹11,795 Madurai ₹15,349 ₹14,070 ₹11,795 Vijayawada ₹15,169 ₹13,905 ₹11,377 Patna ₹15,174 ₹13,910 ₹11,382 Nagpur ₹15,169 ₹13,905 ₹11,377 Chandigarh ₹15,184 ₹13,920 ₹11,392 Surat ₹15,174 ₹13,910 ₹11,382 Bhubaneswar ₹15,169 ₹13,905 ₹11,377

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore

City 10 Gram Silver 100 Gram Silver 1 Kg Silver Chennai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Mumbai ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Delhi ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Kolkata ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Bangalore ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Hyderabad ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Kerala ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Pune ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Vadodara ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Jaipur ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Lucknow ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Coimbatore ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Madurai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Vijayawada ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Patna ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Nagpur ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Chandigarh ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Surat ₹2,600 ₹26,000 ₹2,60,000 Bhubaneswar ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000

Gold Rate in Dubai on 8 June 2026

Purity / Carat Price per Gram (AED) Price per Gram (INR) Price per 10 Grams (INR) 24 Karat AED 521.75 ₹13,489.30 ₹1,34,893.20 22 Karat AED 483.00 ₹12,487.50 ₹1,24,874.80 21 Karat AED 463.25 ₹11,976.90 ₹1,19,768.60 18 Karat AED 397.00 ₹10,264.00 ₹1,02,640.40

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