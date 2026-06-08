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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today (8 June 2026): Gold Falls at Rs 1,52,750, Silver Below ₹2.75 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai

Gold and Silver Rate Today (8 June 2026): Gold Falls at Rs 1,52,750, Silver Below ₹2.75 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai

Gold and silver prices witnessed a slight decline on June 8, 2026, offering some relief to buyers. The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 to ₹1,52,720 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold slipped to ₹1,39,990 per 10 grams. Silver prices also dropped by ₹100, with the precious metal trading at ₹2,74,900 per kilogram.

Gold and Silver Rate Today
Gold and Silver Rate Today

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 10:33 IST

Gold rate today: Gold and silver prices saw a small decline on June 8, 2026 giving some relief to buyers who’ve been monitoring precious metal rates. The 24-carat gold price eased to roughly Rs 1.52 lakh per 10 grams whereas silver dipped below Rs 2.75 lakh per kilogram. This drop comes amid weakness in global gold markets with possible US interest rate hikes dampening investor mood. Check the latest gold and silver rates in major cities including Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and others. 

Gold Rate Today in India 

Gold prices moved a little lower in early trading on Monday with 24 carat gold slipping by Rs 10 to Rs 1,52,720 per 10 grams as per GoodReturns. The price of 22 carat gold also dropped by Rs 10 and 10 grams are now being sold at Rs 1,39,990. 

If we look across main cities, 24 carat gold was marked at Rs 1,52,720 per 10 grams in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, though in Chennai it was a bit higher at ₹1,54,900. In Delhi, 24-carat gold traded around ₹1,55,900 per 10 grams. 

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Meanwhile, global gold prices kept easing as spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $4,321.49 per ounce after it had already dropped by almost 3 per cent on Friday. The drop happened as US jobs data came in stronger than expected which then boosted the belief that interest rates could stay elevated for longer. 

Silver Rate Today in India 

Silver prices in India also drifted down by Rs 100 so the rate for 1 kg is now stands at Rs 2,74,900. The price of one kilogram of silver is Rs 2,64,900 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Meanwhile, the price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai is Rs 2,69,900. 

Spot silver dipped 0.4 percent to $67.52 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2 percent to $1,773.69, while palladium climbed 0.5 percent to $1,231.51.

Gold Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore

City

24K Gold (₹/gm)

22K Gold (₹/gm)

18K Gold (₹/gm)

Chennai

₹15,349

₹14,070

₹11,795

Mumbai

₹15,169

₹13,905

₹11,377

Delhi

₹15,184

₹13,920

₹11,392

Kolkata

₹15,169

₹13,905

₹11,377

Bangalore

₹15,169

₹13,905

₹11,377

Hyderabad

₹15,169

₹13,905

₹11,377

Kerala

₹15,169

₹13,905

₹11,377

Pune

₹15,169

₹13,905

₹11,377

Vadodara

₹15,174

₹13,910

₹11,382

Ahmedabad

₹15,174

₹13,910

₹11,382

Jaipur

₹15,184

₹13,920

₹11,392

Lucknow

₹15,184

₹13,920

₹11,392

Coimbatore

₹15,349

₹14,070

₹11,795

Madurai

₹15,349

₹14,070

₹11,795

Vijayawada

₹15,169

₹13,905

₹11,377

Patna

₹15,174

₹13,910

₹11,382

Nagpur

₹15,169

₹13,905

₹11,377

Chandigarh

₹15,184

₹13,920

₹11,392

Surat

₹15,174

₹13,910

₹11,382

Bhubaneswar

₹15,169

₹13,905

₹11,377

Silver Rate Today in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore

City

10 Gram Silver

100 Gram Silver

1 Kg Silver

Chennai

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Mumbai

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Delhi

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Kolkata

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Bangalore

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Hyderabad

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Kerala

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Pune

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Vadodara

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Jaipur

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Lucknow

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Coimbatore

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Madurai

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Vijayawada

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Patna

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Nagpur

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Chandigarh

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Surat

₹2,600

₹26,000

₹2,60,000

Bhubaneswar

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Gold Rate in Dubai on 8 June 2026 

Purity / Carat

Price per Gram (AED)

Price per Gram (INR)

Price per 10 Grams (INR)

24 Karat

AED 521.75

₹13,489.30

₹1,34,893.20

22 Karat

AED 483.00

₹12,487.50

₹1,24,874.80

21 Karat

AED 463.25

₹11,976.90

₹1,19,768.60

18 Karat

AED 397.00

₹10,264.00

₹1,02,640.40

Also Read: Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex Tanks 800 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,150 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today (8 June 2026): Gold Falls at Rs 1,52,750, Silver Below ₹2.75 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai
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Gold and Silver Rate Today (8 June 2026): Gold Falls at Rs 1,52,750, Silver Below ₹2.75 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai
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Gold and Silver Rate Today (8 June 2026): Gold Falls at Rs 1,52,750, Silver Below ₹2.75 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai
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