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Home > World News > Dominican Republic Plane Crash: Dramatic Footage Shows Jet Exploding During Emergency Landing at La Romana Airport

Dominican Republic Plane Crash: Dramatic Footage Shows Jet Exploding During Emergency Landing at La Romana Airport

A Gulfstream G200 private jet crashed while attempting an emergency landing at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic. Dramatic footage shows the aircraft skidding along the runway before bursting into flames. Both the pilot and co-pilot were killed, while authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Dominican Republic Plane Crash: Dramatic Footage Shows Jet Exploding During Emergency Landing at La Romana Airport

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 11:00 IST

A private jet crashed at La Romana International Airport in the Dominican Republic. This is really bad. The jet was trying to make an emergency landing. The Gulfstream G200 jet had problems with its systems. The people in charge said that the jet had problems right after it took off. The crash was very sad. It killed the two people who were flying the jet.

Emergency Landing Ends in Tragedy

The Gulfstream G200 jet took off from La Romana. It was going to Austin, Texas. But then the people flying the jet said that something was wrong with the plane. They tried to go to La Romana International Airport.
 
When the jet got to the airport it started to shake. The video of the crash shows the jet touching down on the runway. Then it started to slide. The jet bounced up and down. Then it caught on fire. The fire was very big.

Shocking Video Captures Final Moments

The video of the crash is very sad. People at the airport saw the thing. They took videos of the jet as it tried to land. The video shows sparks flying from the jet. Then the jet caught on fire.
The people who help in emergencies got to the airport fast.. The fire was too big. They could not get to the jet.

The Pilot and Co-Pilot Were Killed

The people in charge of the airport said that only the pilot and co-pilot were on the jet. There were no people on the plane. The pilot and co-pilot died in the crash. The people in charge did not say who they were. They want to tell their families
The jet was from the United States. A company that flies people was using it.

The Airport Was Closed

After the crash the airport was closed. The firefighters and investigators went to the airport. They put out the fire. They looked for clues to see what happened.
Some flights were late. The people at the airport had to check the runway.

The People in Charge Are Investigating

The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation is looking into the crash. They want to know what happened. They will look at the data from the flight. They will talk to the people who were controlling the air traffic. They will look at the jet.
It seems like the jet had problems. The people in charge said that they do not know for sure yet. They will tell us more when they find out.
 
The crash, at La Romana International Airport was very sad. The video of the crash is a reminder that flying can be dangerous. When the people flying the jet are very good. The people who are investigating the crash want to know what happened. They want to make sure it does not happen again. The Gulfstream G200 jet crash was a tragedy. The Gulfstream G200 jet crash will be remembered for a time.
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Dominican Republic Plane Crash: Dramatic Footage Shows Jet Exploding During Emergency Landing at La Romana Airport
Tags: aircraft investigationairport disasteraviation accidentbreaking-newsDominican Republic plane crashemergency landinggulfstream g200la romana airportpilot killedprivate jet crash

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Dominican Republic Plane Crash: Dramatic Footage Shows Jet Exploding During Emergency Landing at La Romana Airport
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