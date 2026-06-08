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Home > World News > WATCH: Pakistan Army Humiliated: POJK Protesters Strip Troops, Put Their Pants On Public Auction

WATCH: Pakistan Army Humiliated: POJK Protesters Strip Troops, Put Their Pants On Public Auction

Protests in Mang, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), escalated on Sunday with reports claiming 27 civilians were killed by the Pakistani army. Locals allegedly displayed and auctioned soldiers’ trousers in a public square, while protesting against the regime.

PoJK protests escalate as reports emerge of soldiers’ trousers being auctioned publicly amid deadly clashes and unrest. Photo: X.
PoJK protests escalate as reports emerge of soldiers’ trousers being auctioned publicly amid deadly clashes and unrest. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 11:39 IST

Protesters in Mang, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), allegedly captured Pakistani military personnel, stripped them, and then placed their trousers on public display before auctioning them in the main town square. According to reports, locals set up what they described as an “exhibition” in the town centre, where the items were openly put up for auction. The videos went viral amid fresh violence that broke out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) late on Sunday after Pakistan Army personnel were allegedly involved in an attack on locals during the funeral of a protester named Shahzaib. According to reports, 27 people were killed by Pakistan forces. 

Following the clashes that erupted at the funeral site, Pakistan Army troops cordoned off the area, further intensifying tensions on the ground. The situation added to the already volatile atmosphere in the region.

Why JAAC Called For Protest in PoK

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has launched a widespread protest movement and has announced plans for a long march. The escalation comes after the group was brought under the ambit of anti-terror laws. The Pakistani state has accused the organisation of “engaging in terrorism” and “creating anarchy.” However, JAAC has strongly rejected these allegations.

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In an audio message issued on Saturday night, JAAC member Shaukat Nawaz Mir said, “We are not against any country, institution or individual, to link our peaceful struggle with terrorism is a great oppression,”

He further added, “God willing, on the morning of June 9, a historic and meaningful long march will begin… I appeal to the people to remain organised and united.”

Key Demands of the JAAC

The JAAC has put forward a series of demands, central among them being the abolition of 12 reserved seats allocated to individuals who migrated from Jammu and Kashmir and now reside elsewhere in Pakistan.

According to the group, these seats allow non-residents to influence the composition of the local assembly and enable major Pakistani political parties to shape governments in the region.

Alongside this political demand, the organisation has also called for broader economic reforms, including lower energy prices and the provision of free healthcare services.

What Is JAAC Movement?

Founded on September 16, 2023, the JAAC began as a grassroots civil society coalition comprising trade bodies, transporters, lawyers, and student groups. It gradually evolved into the main platform for public agitation in PoJK.

The movement traces its roots to protests over rising electricity bills and commodity prices in 2022. Since then, it has gone through repeated cycles of mass strikes, government negotiations, and unfulfilled agreements.

Meanwhile, the overall security situation in Muzaffarabad, the largest city in PoK, remained tense on Sunday. A heavy security presence was visible across the city, while residents reportedly rushed to stock up on essential supplies amid fears of possible lockdowns.

International internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported that there were “metrics showing a major disruption to internet connectivity” in PoK. 

Also Read: PoK Boils Over After Pakistan Bans JAAC, Launches Major Crackdown

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WATCH: Pakistan Army Humiliated: POJK Protesters Strip Troops, Put Their Pants On Public Auction
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WATCH: Pakistan Army Humiliated: POJK Protesters Strip Troops, Put Their Pants On Public Auction
WATCH: Pakistan Army Humiliated: POJK Protesters Strip Troops, Put Their Pants On Public Auction
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