SIPRI Report: China Expands Nuclear Arsenal Fastest, India and Pakistan Strengthen Nuclear Capabilities

The world is getting into a phase of competition with nuclear weapons. This is what the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says in its report. The institute looks at what’s happening and finds a worrying trend. Countries that have weapons are updating and adding to their collections. This is happening at a time when there are tensions between countries and agreements to control weapons are getting weaker. China is still leading the way in adding to its weapons. India and Pakistan are also getting stronger by adding ways to deliver their nuclear weapons and getting more material to make these weapons. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute warns that the decrease in the number of weapons around the world may soon stop. This could increase the risk of things getting out of control.

Global Nuclear Arsenals Continue to Grow

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute found that all nine countries with weapons are working to update and strengthen their nuclear forces. These countries are the United States, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel.

Russia and the United States still have most of the worlds weapons.. People are paying more attention to Asia, where China, India and Pakistan are quickly getting stronger. The report says that the time of reducing nuclear weapons after the Cold War is coming to an end.

China Expands Faster Than Any Other Nation

China is still the country that is adding to its weapons the fastest. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute thinks that China now has 600 nuclear weapons and has been adding around 100 new weapons every year since 2023.

The report notes that China has built or is almost done building hundreds of places to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles in different parts of the country. Experts think that China could have many of these missiles as the United States or Russia by the end of the decade.. China would still have fewer nuclear weapons overall.

China is updating its military as part of an effort to get stronger and deter other countries, especially the United States as tensions rise.

India Slightly Expands Nuclear Arsenal

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute thinks that India slightly added to its weapons in 2025. India is also working on ways to deliver these weapons.

India is focusing on missiles that can reach targets over China. The report also talks about Indias work on missiles that can be launched quickly and are ready to go.

India wants to make sure it can deter countries.. Experts note that India is worried about security in the region and is investing in more advanced nuclear weapons.

Pakistan Develops New Delivery Systems

Pakistan is also getting stronger. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says that Pakistan is working on ways to deliver nuclear weapons and is getting more material to make these weapons.

The report says that Pakistans nuclear weapons could keep growing over the decade. Pakistan wants to make sure it has a military to balance out Indias military especially as both countries work on new missile technologies.

Rising Tensions Raise Nuclear Concerns

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute warns that tensions between countries are making nuclear weapons more important for security.

The report looks at the fight between India and Pakistan in 2025 as an example of how conflicts between countries with nuclear weapons can get out of control. Even though the fight did not get bigger experts are worried that future conflicts could be harder to control.

At the time agreements to control weapons are getting weaker and military competition between big countries is making the world a more uncertain place.

A New Nuclear Era?





The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says that the world may be entering a time of nuclear weapons with countries updating and adding to their collections. While nuclear deterrence is still important for security experts are worried that having more nuclear weapons, better technologies and rising tensions could increase the risk of mistakes.

As China, India and Pakistan get stronger leaders around the world are, under pressure to stop an arms race that could hurt global stability. The world is watching as these countries update their weapons and hoping that they will find a way to reduce the risk of conflict.