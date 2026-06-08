SIPRI Report: China Expands Nuclear Arsenal Fastest, India and Pakistan Strengthen Nuclear Capabilities

SIPRI report suggests that Nuclear-armed states ramped up arsenals in 2025
China: expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country
India: slightly expanded its nuclear arsenal
Pakistan: continued to develop new delivery systems & accumulate fissile material pic.twitter.com/1cKdAFc7IM
— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 8, 2026
Global Nuclear Arsenals Continue to Grow
China Expands Faster Than Any Other Nation
India Slightly Expands Nuclear Arsenal
Pakistan Develops New Delivery Systems
Rising Tensions Raise Nuclear Concerns
A New Nuclear Era?
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says that the world may be entering a time of nuclear weapons with countries updating and adding to their collections. While nuclear deterrence is still important for security experts are worried that having more nuclear weapons, better technologies and rising tensions could increase the risk of mistakes.
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