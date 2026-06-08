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Home > India News > Delhi Airport Storm Chaos: Three Air India Aircraft Damaged After Loose Ground Equipment Crashes Into Parked Planes at T2

Delhi Airport Storm Chaos: Three Air India Aircraft Damaged After Loose Ground Equipment Crashes Into Parked Planes at T2

Three Air India aircraft parked at Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 were reportedly damaged after ground equipment broke loose during a sudden storm and slammed into the planes. No injuries were reported, but the incident has raised questions about weather warnings, airport safety protocols and ground equipment management during severe weather.

Delhi Airport Storm Chaos: Three Air India Aircraft Damaged After Loose Ground Equipment Crashes Into Parked Planes at T2

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 12:13 IST

A strong storm hit Delhis Indira Gandhi International Airport. It caused a problem at Terminal 2. Three parked Air India planes were damaged. This happened when airport equipment broke loose and crashed into the planes. The storm had winds and severe weather. These conditions affected the National Capital Region.]

Severe Storm Creates Chaos at Delhi Airport

The storm brought thunderstorms strong winds and heavy rain. These weather conditions hit Delhi and nearby areas. Airport operations were disrupted. The bad weather affected ground handling activities.
 
People saw chaos on the tarmac. Powerful winds swept through the airport. Unsecured equipment moved unexpectedly.

Ground Equipment Crashes Into Aircraft

Sources said equipment near parked planes broke free during the storm. It hit three Air India planes at Terminal 2. The equipment damaged the planes while they were parked.
 
The extent of the damage is not yet known. Technical inspections are happening. We need to see if the planes can fly again without repairs.

No Injuries Reported

Luckily no one was hurt. The planes were not being boarded when the incident happened. This helped avoid a problem.
 
Emergency teams and airport officials secured the area. They started assessing the damage.

Questions Raised Over Weather Warnings

Some people said airlines did not get weather warnings from Air Traffic Control before the storm. If true this might lead to a review of weather communication.
However officials have not commented on weather advisories.

Air India and Airport Authorities Assess Damage

Air India engineers are inspecting the planes. They want to know the extent of the damage. The airline will do safety checks before flying the planes
 
Airport authorities are reviewing apron safety procedures. They are checking how to secure equipment during weather.

Investigation Likely

There might be an inquiry. Investigators will check how the equipment became loose. They will see if existing safety measures were enough. Aviation experts say airports follow protocols for securing equipment during severe weather. Investigators will check if these procedures were followed. The incident, at Delhi Airports Terminal 2 reminds us of the challenges of weather. No one was hurt,. Three Air India planes were damaged. Authorities will provide details once inspections are completed.

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Delhi Airport Storm Chaos: Three Air India Aircraft Damaged After Loose Ground Equipment Crashes Into Parked Planes at T2
Tags: air india aircraft damagedair india newsairport operations disruptionairport weather incidentaviation safetydelhi airport stormdelhi airport t2Delhi Thunderstormground equipment crashIGI Airport

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Delhi Airport Storm Chaos: Three Air India Aircraft Damaged After Loose Ground Equipment Crashes Into Parked Planes at T2

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Delhi Airport Storm Chaos: Three Air India Aircraft Damaged After Loose Ground Equipment Crashes Into Parked Planes at T2
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