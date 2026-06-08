Delhi Airport Storm Chaos: Three Air India Aircraft Damaged After Loose Ground Equipment Crashes Into Parked Planes at T2

Severe Storm Creates Chaos at Delhi Airport
Ground Equipment Crashes Into Aircraft
No Injuries Reported
Questions Raised Over Weather Warnings
Air India and Airport Authorities Assess Damage
Investigation Likely
There might be an inquiry. Investigators will check how the equipment became loose. They will see if existing safety measures were enough. Aviation experts say airports follow protocols for securing equipment during severe weather. Investigators will check if these procedures were followed. The incident, at Delhi Airports Terminal 2 reminds us of the challenges of weather. No one was hurt,. Three Air India planes were damaged. Authorities will provide details once inspections are completed.
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