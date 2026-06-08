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Home > Entertainment News > Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 230 Crore Worldwide

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 230 Crore Worldwide

In morning shows, the occupancy was at 43.15 percent and gradually increased as the day progressed. The occupancy rate in afternoon shows was at 71.77 percent, whereas the occupancy rate in evening shows was the highest at 74.08 percent.

Peddi Movie Box Office Collection. Photo: IMDB
Peddi Movie Box Office Collection. Photo: IMDB

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 13:05 IST

However, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest movie Peddi keeps up the amazing box-office performance, grossing past the ₹230 crore mark worldwide in only four days since hitting theaters. Peddi saw an upward trend in revenues after its very first weekend release, thus cementing itself as one of the biggest box-office hits of 2023.

Strong Sunday Performance Boosts Collections

As per reports from industry tracker Sacnilk, Peddi has minted ₹31.9 crore in 9,068 shows on Day 4 in India. The Telugu version continued to be the most successful version of the movie, collecting ₹27.5 crore. The Hindi version added ₹3.85 crore, while the Tamil and Kannada versions collected ₹25 lakh each. Adding up the figures to its total collection in India till now, the movie has managed to earn ₹157.15 crore net in India, with a gross collection of ₹187.02 crore.

Telugu Audience Drives Massive Footfalls

The movie still held on to high occupancy rates in the Telugu speaking areas even on Sunday. The total occupancy for Telugu remained at 61 percent all through the day. In morning shows, the occupancy was at 43.15 percent and gradually increased as the day progressed. The occupancy rate in afternoon shows was at 71.77 percent, whereas the occupancy rate in evening shows was the highest at 74.08 percent.

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Overseas Market Pushes Film Beyond ₹230 Crore Worldwide

The movie Peddi is also making waves outside India. On Sunday, the film brought in ₹4 crore for the overseas collection of the movie, bringing the total overseas collection of the film to ₹46 crore. Adding up the collections from both domestic and overseas markets, Peddi has managed to gross ₹233.02 crore around the globe so far.

Director Responds to Criticism Over Janhvi Kapoor’s Character

As the film garnered fame owing to its box office success, there have been some concerns raised by certain groups of the audience about some scenes that featured the character played by Janhvi Kapoor. In response to these concerns, the director of the film Buchi Babu Sana clarified through an official statement and added that he will be making some changes to the scenes in question.

“We respect the sentiment behind the concern expressed and regret if any such scene could have caused such an impression. I have always treated the opposite sex with utmost respect in life and as well as films, and it wasn’t our intention at all to make such an impression. We understand the changing perspective of audiences and shall make necessary changes in the film,” Buchi Babu said.

About the Film

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Some of the other actors who have made a special appearance in Peddi are Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru of Vriddhi Cinemas. It is also co-produced by Ishan Saksena of IVY Entertainment. Thanks to its impressive weekend performance and audience reaction, Peddi has commenced its first weekday show on a very good note. Now, all eyes would be on Peddi to see how it performs on Monday.

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 230 Crore Worldwide
Tags: blockbuster movie collectionbox office analysiscinema industry updatesDay 4 collection reportentertainment newsfilm trade reportsIndian box office updatesjanhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor film newsJanhvi Kapoor latest filmJanhvi Kapoor Peddimovie business newsmovie collection trackerPan-India film collectionPeddi box office collectionPeddi box office collection Day 4Peddi box office reportPeddi crosses Rs 230 crorePeddi Day 4 box office collectionPeddi earningsPeddi global collectionPeddi movie collectionPeddi opening week collectionPeddi successPeddi weekend collectionPeddi worldwide collectionRam CharanRam Charan box officeRam Charan latest movieRam Charan PeddiSouth Indian CinemaTelugu film industryTelugu movie box officeTollywood newsworldwide box office earnings

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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 230 Crore Worldwide
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 4: Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 230 Crore Worldwide
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