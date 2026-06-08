Are Flights To UAE Affected After Israel Attacked Iran? Check Latest Updates For Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia

UAE Airspace Fully Reopened
Emirates Continues Expanding Operations
Etihad Nears Full Capacity Recovery
Delays Still Affect Some Flights
Dubai International Remains One of the Worlds Busiest Airports
Travel Advice for UAE Passengers
Follow the advice from the airlines and airports to get the updates.
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