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Home > Middle east > What Is The Loyalty Pledge Initiative Launched By UAE? Check Steps To Follow And How To Download Your Certificate Here

What Is The Loyalty Pledge Initiative Launched By UAE? Check Steps To Follow And How To Download Your Certificate Here

The UAE has launched the “Pledge and Commitment” initiative, encouraging citizens and residents to express loyalty and gratitude to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE Is Asking Residents to sign a Loyalty Oath to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (IMAGE: X)
The UAE Is Asking Residents to sign a Loyalty Oath to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 08:34 IST

DUBAI: The UAE is calling on its citizens and residents to join a national pledge called “Pledge and Commitment.” The idea is simple: show loyalty to the country’s leadership and recognise the UAE’s hard-won security, stability, and prosperity. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, launched the initiative on May 19 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. He said it’s a way to thank President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his steady hand in strengthening national security and bringing people together.

What is the LOYALTY PLEDGE? 

Sandooq Al Watan, a non-profit tied to Erth Zayed Philanthropies, says this campaign comes straight from the lives and stories of everyone who calls the UAE home. It’s big on unity, bringing together folks from all sorts of backgrounds and languages so they can speak up with gratitude and loyalty to the president.

Why launch the pledge now?

Sandooq Al Watan breaks it down into four main points:

– Gratitude: Thanking the leadership for making sure everyone feels safe, respected, and has opportunities.

– Setting an example: Following Sheikh Mohamed’s lead in embracing values like dedication and generosity, and treating loyalty as both a duty and an honor.

– Collective commitment: Encouraging everyone in society to live together peacefully and harmoniously.

– Continuity and legacy: Carrying forward this spirit from one generation to the next, as part of a bigger journey.

How to take the pledge? Steps explained

Visit pledge.ae.

Choose your desired language.

Fill in your complete name.

Optionally provide your email address.

If you would like to include family members, select the number of family members joining the pledge.

Click on ‘Click and Participate with Pride’.

Participants will be awarded a digital Certificate of Appreciation for participating in the ‘pledge and commitment’ initiative once the process is completed. The certificate is available in two formats: as a standard certificate, or in a format suitable for social media stories, to be shared online.

Who is authorised to sign the UAE National pledge online?

Any citizen or resident can be involved in this project. The General Secretariat of the Cabinet also announced its participation in and support for the initiative and spread the campaign among all ministries, federal authorities and government institutions, Sandooq Al Watan said.

Will it cost anything to take the loyalty pledge? 

No. The pledge will not cost you anything. Signing the pledge is free of charge. 

ALSO READ: Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar

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What Is The Loyalty Pledge Initiative Launched By UAE? Check Steps To Follow And How To Download Your Certificate Here
Tags: digital pledgehome-hero-pos-6Loyalty OathMiddle East NewsSheikh Mohamed bin Zayeduae

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What Is The Loyalty Pledge Initiative Launched By UAE? Check Steps To Follow And How To Download Your Certificate Here
What Is The Loyalty Pledge Initiative Launched By UAE? Check Steps To Follow And How To Download Your Certificate Here
What Is The Loyalty Pledge Initiative Launched By UAE? Check Steps To Follow And How To Download Your Certificate Here
What Is The Loyalty Pledge Initiative Launched By UAE? Check Steps To Follow And How To Download Your Certificate Here

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